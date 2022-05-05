Netflix's Along for the Ride cast list: Who are the actors in Kate Bosworth's new film?

Along for the Ride, the first of three Sarah Dessen novels adapted by Netflix, will set off a sweet summer of romantic pursuits. The movie is set to be released on Friday, May 6, 2022, exclusively on the platform.

The plot of the romantic adaptation centers around a teenage girl who escapes the pressures of summer before college by visiting her distant father and her adoring stepmother in the beach town of Colby. While she's there, she forms a unique relationship with a town recluse, with whom she goes for night walks when neither of them can sleep.

Here is everything to know about the cast and characters of the Netflix YA romance.

The cast of Along for the Ride

Emma Pasarow as Auden

Emma Pasarow is an American actress who starred in three episodes of the Showtime drama Super Pumped. She also had a supporting role in the film Am I OK?, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. She is set to play the lead role in the upcoming film Waubay.

Pasarow plays Auden in Along for the Ride, a shy adolescent who comes to visit Colby Beach for her last summer before college. She spends her nights wandering the streets after everyone else has gone to bed, but her world is turned upside down when she meets Eli, a strange insomniac.

Belmont Cameli as Eli

Belmont Cameli is an American actor who has had supporting roles in the films The Husband and Most Guys are Losers. He is most recognized for playing Jamie Spano in the Saved by the Bell reboot.

Cameli plays Eli, a lovely and intriguing insomniac, in Along for the Ride. Eli dares Auden to fulfill all of her childhood fantasies, with the two quickly bonding as they engage on numerous overnight excursions.

Andie MacDowell as Victoria

Andie MacDowell is an American actress and fashion model who has starred in several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films of the late 1990s, including Groundhog Day, Four Weddings and a Funeral, as well as S*x, Lies, and Videotape.

She has recently appeared in films such as Magic Mike XXL and Ready or Not, and she co-starred in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Maid with her daughter Margaret Qualley.

MacDowell plays Auden's mother Victoria in Along for the Ride. Victoria isn't elated that her daughter is going to Colby for the summer to spend time with her father.

Dermot Mulroney as Robert

Dermot Mulroney is a critically acclaimed and widely celebrated American actor who has had a slew of big-screen credits since his debut in 1988. His most notable cinematic roles include About Schmidt, Young Guns, Where the Day Takes You, Angels in the Outfield, My Best Friend's Wedding, August: Osage County, The Wedding Date, and Insidious: Chapter 3.

He's played antagonist Francis Gibson in NBC's Crisis, Dr. Walter Wallace in Pure Genius, Sean Pierce in Shameless, and Bobby Sheridan in The Purge on television.

Mulroney plays Auden's father Robert, who resides in Colby and wants to spend more time with his daughter in Along for the Ride.

Kate Bosworth as Heidi

Kate Bosworth is an American actress and model who is widely recognized for playing KC in the Netflix sci-fi series The I-Land. Blue Crush, Beyond the Sea, Superman Returns, 21, and Still Alice are among her most notable cinematic roles.

Bosworth plays Heidi, Auden's stepmother and Robert's wife, who owns a store in Colby and wishes to develop a relationship with her stepdaughter in Along for the Ride.

Don't forget to catch Along for the Ride, which arrives on Netflix on Friday, May 6, 2022.

