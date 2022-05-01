What time will I Love That For You Season 1 air on Showtime? Release date, plot and more about Vanessa Bayer's show

Inspired by Vanessa Bayer's own life, I Love That for You is an upcoming American comedy television series. The bitter-sweet comedy-drama is soon to drop on Showtime. It follows the story of an aspiring home-shopping program host named Joanna Gold, played by Vanessa herself, who wants to become like her idol, SVN host Jackie Stilton.

Starring SNL ex-host Vanessa Bayer in the lead role, the Showtime series also features Molly Shannon as Jackie Stilton and Jenifer Lewis as Patricia the CEO of SVN. The series is co-created and executive produced by Bayer, and Emmy nominee and two-time Peabody winner Jeremy Beiler. Here is everything to know about the series.

What is I Love That For You all about?

Loosley based on Bayer's own life, the official synopsis of the Showtime series reads:

"Inspired by true events, this hilarious new comedy follows childhood leukemia survivor Joanna Gold (Vanessa Bayer) as she chases her lifelong dream of becoming a home shopping channel host. Shedding her “cancer girl” label, she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life and befriends her idol (Molly Shannon), the charismatic star of the network."

It further continues:

"But when a little white lie to her boss (Jenifer Lewis) turns into a big snowy avalanche, Joanna finds that living the dream comes with a hefty price tag."

In the show, the main character suffered from lymphoblastic leukemia in her childhood, just like Vanessa herself. Bayer wrote the show by capitalizing on her experience during the ailment, which makes for a darkly humorous series.

In the first episode, we see Joanna as she gets her dream job as a host on a home shopping channel. When her first broadcast gets messed up, she makes a bold choice to save her fate and thus falls back on her childhood condition to secure her future on the channel.

When will the Showtime series air? How to watch it?

I Love That for You is all set to premiere on Friday, April 29, 2022, on the official Showtime streaming platform. There are eight episodes to the season that are expected to premiere on a weekly basis. The first episode will air on Showtime cable TV on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 8.30 pm EDT/PDT.

To watch I Love That For You tune in to Showtime. The platform comes with a range of shows that can be watched with a subscription which starts from $3.99 for the first four months and then $10.99 per month.

