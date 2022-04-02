Just One Kiss full cast list: Krysta Rodriguez, Santino Fontana and others in Hallmark’s romance drama

Hallmark is set to release a new rom-com movie, Just One Kiss, on April 2. It is about a chance encounter that leads to a romantic relationship.

As literature professor Mia’s marriage comes to an end, she decides to start a new chapter in her life, along with her 11-year-old daughter Rosie. Fate leads to a series of chance encounters with Tony, a popular headliner in a Manhattan supper club and things begin to take a romantic turn between the two.

Little do they know that the coincidences are made to happen by their mothers. But no love story is complete without any obstacles and in this case, it is Mia’s soon-to-be ex-husband who is not yet ready to exit from her and Rosie’s lives.

The official synopsis of Just One Kiss reads:

“Sparks fly between professor Mia and lounge singer Tony through a series of chance encounters. Little do they know their mothers are scheming to set them up.”

Meet the cast of Just One Kiss

1) Krysta Rodriguez as Mia Rivera

Krysta Rodriguez is an actress best known for her roles in Quantico, Daybreak, Smash and Trial & Error. The Orange County native is a trained dancer who took up singing and acting lessons after being inspired by Broadway artists.

She was also a part of TV series, Colby’s Clubhouse and later appeared in Chasing Life, Indoor Boys, and Halston. The Broadway star will next be seen in Hallmark’s Just One Kiss as Mia Rivera.

Speaking about her character, she told TV Insider:

“I thought that this woman that they had created had real stakes. It didn’t feel forced, and I really liked that she was living a life that was sort of in flux and she had to kind of find her way through that life.”

2) Santino Fontana as Tony Romano

Santino Fontana is another Broadway star set to appear in the upcoming Hallmark movie. He plays Tony Romano and has sung multiple songs in the flick.

Fontana’s works include Frozen, Submissions Only, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Shades of Blue, Mozart in the Jungle and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The critically-acclaimed actor is more popular in the Broadway industry, where he is known for starring in Hello Dolly, Cinderella, Act One, and The Importance of Being Earnest.

In personal life, Fontana is married to actress Jessica Hershberg of Off the Menu fame.

3) Illeana Douglas as Marlene

lleana Douglas will appear as Mia’s mother, Marlene, in Hallmark’s Just One Kiss. The actress is best known for To Die For, Six Feet Under, The Perfect Woman, The Green, The New Guy and Easy to Assemble.

The Primetime Emmy nominee has also appeared in Shrill, Goliath, The Simpsons, Grey’s Anatomy, Welcome to Sweden and The Temp Life. Douglas, the granddaughter of legendary Oscar-winning actor Melvyn Douglas, is also a writer and a producer.

4) Aida Turturro plays Sofia

Aida Turturro is an experienced actress who gained recognition in the television world by playing Janice in The Sopranos (2000-2007). For her performance, she won the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2008 and was nominated twice for Primetime Emmys.

Turturro has also appeared in Sleepers, Deep Blue Sea, Mickey Blue Eyes, The Blacklist, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Wright Verdicts. In the upcoming Hallmark flick, she will portray Tony’s mother Sofia.

More about the Hallmark movie

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Just One Kiss also stars multiple actors which include:

Ava Grace Cooper (Rosie)

Edward Ruttle (Casey)

Edwin Perez (Derek)

Alice Rose (Isabella)

Matty Finochio (Nick)

Brittany Mitchell (Valeria)

Kallie Hu (Bethany)

Garfield Wilson (Jack)

Aurelio DiNunzio (Elderly Man)

Sarah Surh (Katherine)

Mariesa Crouse (Erica)

Emily Maddison (Francesca)

Terence Kelly (Harry)

April Amber Telek (Sheila)

Nicole Major (Nicole)

Janet Gigliotti (Emcee)

Peter Benson (Mark)

Sherilyn Allen (Realtor)

Hana Joi (Receptionist/Secretary)

Julie Lynn Mortensen (Bianca)

Michelle Jubilee Gonzalez (Gabrielle)

Michael Creber (Pianist)

Brett Armstrong (Stunt Coordinator)

Mark Samuels (Choreographer)

Directed by Jeff Beesley, Just One Kiss is set to premiere on Hallmark on Saturday, April 2 at 9.00 pm ET.

