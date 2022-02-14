What has 'The Sopranos' cast been up to? All about original stars Robert Iler and Jamie-Lynn Sigler as they reunite for Chevy Super Bowl Ad

Two actors from the original cast of The Sopranos have reunited for a new advertisement promoting the Chevy Silverado EV, which aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

In the commercial, Meadow drives to "Woke Up This Morning" with Alabama 3, precisely like her father used to. The same tune from the commercial played over the show's opening titles, switching his legendary cigar to a lollipop.

She's out and about in her new Chevy Silverado, showing the "new generation" how to drive in luxury while on her way to see her brother, A.J. Soprano (Robert Iler). The two met at a restaurant, which is a nod to how the series ended, and it's a truly memorable moment for viewers.

The Sopranos holds a special place in the hearts of both old and new fans. Let's look at what the cast did further in their careers since the series finale.

What has The Sopranos cast been up to 14 years of the finale?

Jamie-Lynn Sigler was on Entourage

After The Sopranos, Sigler starred in Entourage from 2008 to 2009, as well as Ugly Betty in 2009.

She appeared in guest roles on shows such as How I Met Your Mother in 2008, Last Man Standing in 2012, and Baby Daddy in 2016. Along with her former on-screen brother Robert Iler and comedian Kassem G, she presently presents the podcast Pajama Pants.

Robert Iler has kept a quiet profile

Iler has remained away from the spotlight since The Sopranos’ finale, appearing on screen one time in 2009 on an episode of Law & Order.

In a rare 2020 interview with co-stars Steve Schirripa and Michael Imperioli, Iler admitted that he struggled with addiction problems after the show ended.

Gandolfini passed away in 2013

Following the end of The Sopranos, James Gandolfini and film executive Alex Ryan co-founded Attaboy Films, a production business. The actor has also appeared in several other productions.

He played in the Broadway production God of Carnage alongside Marcia Gay Harden and Jeff Daniels, and voiced a character in the 2009 film Where the Wild Things Are. Gandolfini passed away in 2013 while on vacation in Rome with his family.

His final two films, the rom-com Enough Said (starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and the murder drama The Drop (starring Tom Hardy and Noomi Rapace), were both released after his death.

Edie Falco starred in many critically acclaimed dramas

Edie Falco appeared as a guest star on 30 Rock after The Sopranos ended. In 2016, she appeared on Law & Order True Crime, and in 2017, she appeared on Horace and Pete.

In addition to her multiple television roles, Falco has continued to perform in films, starring in The Comedian in 2016 and appearing in Landline, I Love You, Daddy, Megan Leavey, and Outside In in 2017.

Falco was set to reprise her role as Carmela in The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, but her scenes were deleted from the final cut.

Lorraine Bracco went on to star in the crime drama Rizzoli & Isles

Lorraine Bracco went on to star in feature films such as Son of Morning (2011), Monday Nights at Seven (2016), and A Ring for Christmas after her Emmy-nominated role as Dr. Melfi (2020).

After The Sopranos, Bracco appeared in a number of TV shows, in addition to her film appearances. In 2008, she appeared as a guest star on Lipstick Jungle, and in 2011, she appeared on Law & Order: Criminal Intent. She also starred in Rizzoli & Isles from 2010 to 2016.

Michael Imperioli appeared on The Office and Girls, among other shows

After The Sopranos, Michael Imperioli guest-starred on various shows. He appeared as Dr. Wattabi on The Secret Life of the American Teenager in 2010, Powell Goldman on Girls in 2012, and Sensei Billy on The Office in season nine.

Imperioli is a musician as well. In 2020, his band Zopa published their debut album, La Dolce Vita. The actor co-hosted Talking Sopranos, a podcast with co-star Steve Schirripa in which the two discussed the HBO drama episode by episode.

Also Read Article Continues below

Imperioli was cast in the second season of HBO's dark comedy White Lotus, which premiered in January 2022.

Edited by Saman