The White Lotus Season 2 cast list: Theo James, Meghann Fahy and others roped in

Season 2 of The White Lotus, a critically acclaimed HBO satirical dark comedy series written, directed and created by Mike White, is all set to be released in 2022. Season 1 was much-praised for its bold criticism of woke culture and plot twists that marked its dark comedy and jaw-dropping visuals.

After its great success, HBO is renewing the series as an anthology. This means that the second season of the series will be taking place in another branch, with a new set of characters.

The original ensemble cast for the series entailed Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy, Natasha Rothwell, Molly Shannon, Steve Zahn, Sydney Sweeney and Jennifer Coolidge. The series has already put Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Adam DiMarco, Haley Lu Richardson and Michael Imperioli on board for its second run.

Reportedly, four more actors, including Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall, are also joining the promising ensemble cast.

The White Lotus Season 2: Cast list

1) Theo James as Cameron Babcock

English actor and producer Theo James is all set to play the role of Cameron Babcock, the husband of Daphne Babcock, in The White Lotus Season 2. James is well-known for portraying the role of "Four" in The Divergent trilogy.

He has also been a part of several praiseworthy movies, including You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger (2010) as Ray, Underworld: Awakening (2012) as David, The Benefactor (2015) as Luke, War on Everyone (2016) as Lord James Mangan, Underworld: Blood Wars (2016) as David, How It Ends (2018) as Will Younger, Lying and Stealing (2019) as Ivan, Archive (2020) as George Almore and several others.

He has also played prominent characters in several TV shows, including A Passionate Woman (2010) as Alex "Craze" Crazenovski, Bedlam (2011) as Jed Harper, Golden Boy (2013) as Walter William Clark, Jr., Castlevania (2018–2021) as Hector (voice), Sanditon (2019) as Sidney Parker and several others. Viewers are eager to see what the talented actor brings to the table for this upcoming second season of the HBO series, The White Lotus.

2) Meghann Fahy as Daphne Babcock

American actress and singer Meghann Fahy will be seen playing the role of Daphne Babcock in the second season of this HBO satirical comedy series. Fahy came to the spotlight after playing the role of Sutton Brady in the series The Bold Type.

She has been a part of some well-regarded movies and series, including Those People (2015) as London, Burning Bodhi (2015) as Lauren, Miss Sloane (2016) as Clara Thomson, Our Time (2016) as Jen, One Life to Live (2010–2012) as Hannah O'Connor, The Lost Valentine (2011) as Young Caroline Robinson Thomas, The Good Wife (2011) as Shelby Hale, Deception (2018) as Alicia Davis and several others.

3) Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller

Japanese-English actor, director and writer Will Sharpe will be seen playing the role of Ethan Spiller, the young husband of Harper Spiller, played by Aubrey Plaza. He is well-known for playing the role of Shun in the critically acclaimed TV series Flowers (2016–2018).

The actor has also been a part of several movies and TV shows, including Black Pond (2011) as Tim, Sherlock (2012) as Corporal Lyons, Defending the Guilty (2018–2019) as Will Packham, and some more.

Leo Woodall is the only actor who will not be seen as a series regular. Woodall is all set to appear as a guest star, playing the recurring character Jack in The White Lotus Season 2.

Also Read Article Continues below

HBO has not yet announced the release date for The White Lotus Season 2.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar