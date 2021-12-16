Who is Jeff Baena? All about Aubrey Plaza's husband as she opens up on their secret marriage during pandemic

Actress Aubrey Plaza finally opened up about her impromptu wedding to long-time boyfriend Jeff Baena, which took place during the COVID-19 lockdown.

During her interview with Ellen DeGeneres on the December 15 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 37-year-old comedian told the host:

"Yes, we got married. Big deal. We got a little bored one night. We got married and I’ll tell you how: 1hourmarriage.com. That’s real, look it up.”

The Parks and Recreation actress told Ellen that they tied the knot on their actual 10-year anniversary.

Jeff Baena is a Miami-born 44-year-old screenwriter and film director who has been in the industry for more than sixteen years. He co-wrote the 2004 movie I Heart Huckabees with David O. Russell. Baena is best known for directing movies like Joshy (2016), The Little Hours (2017), and Horse Girl (2020).

Jeff Baena had recently cast Aubrey Plaza in his upcoming movie Spin Me Round. However, this isn't the first movie the duo have worked on together. Plaza starred in Baena's TV series Cinema Toast and also played the lead character in his directorial debut Life After Beth (2014).

While promoting her new children's book The Legend of the Christmas Witch, Aubrey told Ellen that the couple, out of boredom, decided to get married on their tenth anniversary. The witty actress apparently found the website through Google, contacting them late in the evening for a wedding ceremony with Baena the very same day. She went on to explain how a man from the city of Alhambra later arrived in a bright Hawaiian shirt and a briefcase. Within two hours of her contacting the website, they were married in their backyard.

She jokingly mentioned that Baena "almost missed the wedding" while waiting to receive food that they had ordered. Meanwhile, Plaza prepared a "love altar" with facts of their love, little stones, and smoke-fire. The two then got married without anyone else knowing about it, except for their neighbor whom Aubrey Plaza described as a real-life witch.

The Legion actress remembers her wedding as being "fuzzy", but she is "pretty sure it's legal." Aubrey Plaza had previously revealed her marital status via Instagram rather subtly back in May 2021. She referred to Baena as her "darling husband" while being supportive of their recent project Spin Me Round.

