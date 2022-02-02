Is Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney a trained MMA fighter?

Believe it or not, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney possesses a relatively extensive background in mixed martial arts (MMA).

The up-and-coming actress previously admitted that she got “very into” fighting at age 14. Her passion for the sport led her to MMA Sensei, where she trained with former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey.

However, Sweeney’s introduction to combat sports came several years ago. The 24-year-old revealed she learned Taekwondo at age five to help control her hyperactivity.

On top of that, Sweeney said she grappled competitively in high school. In an interview with Marie Claire Magazine, Sydney said:

"I’m trained in mixed martial arts. I started when I was 14 and did my first competition at 18. It was a grappling competition against all guys a weight category above me and I got first place."

In a separate interview with L’Officiel, Sweeney talked about the significance of MMA training in her daily life. She said:

"I really fell in love with [MMA]. It’s a really cool skill and strength and power that I hold that many people, when they look at me, they’re like, ‘Yeah right,’ and I’m like, ‘Let’s go to a ring, I’ll fight you.'"

Sydney Sweeney says MMA gave her confidence

Sydney Sweeney has built quite the resume over the past couple of years. According to the young actress, one of the secrets to her success is the confidence she gained from training in MMA.

Sweeney told Marie Claire Magazine that she often trained with men at the dojo. She described getting the better of them as "the greatest feeling ever."

Aside from the hit HBO teen drama, Sweeney is also known for her roles in popular TV shows including The White Lotus, Sharp Objects and The Handmaid's Tale. She also played a Manson Family member in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and starred in the lead role of The Voyeurs.

