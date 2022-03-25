When will Grey's Anatomy season 18, episode 13 air? Release date, plot, and more about ABC series

ABC's longest-running medical drama, Grey's Anatomy, is ready to air another exciting episode on March 24, 2022, titled Put the Squeeze on Me. After a fascinating and romantic episode the previous week, the Shonda Rhimes series will focus on a series of interesting cases, including an uproar caused by a pet python.

This will be the 393rd episode of the show and the 13th for this season. Recently, there have been multiple developments in the relationship between Nick Marsh, played by Scott Speedman, and Dr. Meredith Grey, played by Ellen Pompeo, for which the previous episode is a testimony. After having a near-exclusive focus on them, this episode will return to the hospital business, with some added side plots.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming episode of Grey's Anatomy.

Grey's Anatomy promo: A snake-y affair?

The promo for the show's upcoming episode is very interesting. It begins with a man rushing in to ask for help. The doctors go down and find a man wrapped around by a python. This causes quite a commotion as some of them are unable to believe that there is a case of a genuine python biting a man.

This is quite an incredible case that does not happen every week. It will be fascinating to see the doctors try and separate the beast from the man and finally treat him. The case will cover a major part of the episode. The promo also shows Dr. Meredith getting an important offer which she discusses with Nick. This could be a decisive moment in the series.

The official synopsis for the episode, as released by the ABC network, reads,

"While Richard ponders his surgical abilities, Jo is charmed by her patient's brother; Megan makes sure Teddy and Owen talk out their differences; a pet python causes an uproar."

As you can see from the synopsis, there will be more material in the episode than just the python story or Meredith's decision. It will have Dr. Richard Webber's, played by James Pickens Jr., story as he struggles with his surgical abilities while being plagued by self-doubt. Other side plots will also be a part of the one-hour runtime.

This episode has been directed by Liddi-Brown with a screenplay from Julie Wong.

When will the upcoming episode of Grey's Anatomy air?

The upcoming episode of Grey's Anatomy will air on March 24, 2022. It will air on the ABC channel at 9.00 pm ET. It will also be available for streaming on the ABC network's official streaming website.

