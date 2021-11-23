'Grey's Anatomy': Will Meredith finally settle down with Nick? 

Grey's Anatomy teased in the promo for the latest episode, which just aired, that something may finally happen between Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) and Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). Their subtle flirtation has been teased for quite some time in the series.

Meanwhile, Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Dr. Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) handle a critical case involving a pregnant woman. With other doctors like Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) also treating patients in severe need, some members of the team are dealing with difficult personal problems, like Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), who was distraught over baby Pru being taken away by her grandfather after the death of friend and colleague Dean Miller.

Good news for Grey's Anatomy fans rooting for Nick

Many fans have rooted for Dr. Nick Marsh over past episodes of Grey's Anatomy and hoped that Meredith would finally develop a good, stable relationship with him. The romance between them has been teased numerous times, but this is the episode where it finally went forward.

As depicted in the promo from last week's episode, Nick Marsh, while dropping Meredith off at the airport, told her of his plans to go to a remote cabin for two whole days. There, he planned to sip whiskey by the fire. indicating that he wanted Meredith to join him. Meredith, however, had plans to visit her kids for Thanksgiving.

But as fate would have it, the weather worsens and flights are canceled. Meredith is stuck for the holidays with no real plans. As she calls Nick on his phone, they have a long conversation during his two-hour drive, at the end of which, she hears a knock on her door. It is Nick. Their long talk went on to become more physical and Grey's Anatomy fans finally got what they wanted.

Claudia @P_ompeo PLEASE NOW LET MEREDITH GREY BE HAPPY AND DON’T RUIN EVERYTHING. THANKS🤗 #GreysAnatomy PLEASE NOW LET MEREDITH GREY BE HAPPY AND DON’T RUIN EVERYTHING. THANKS🤗 #GreysAnatomy https://t.co/1o4wcRW5wE

A thankful occasion

Though many members of Grey's Anatomy's cast had been going through difficult times, especially since the last episode's accident, the Thanksgiving special episode showed a beautiful final moment of peace. The physicians gathered in the cafeteria and over food, each expressing what they were thankful for.

The next episode of Grey's Anatomy is set to be released on December 9, 2021, titled "Today Was a Fairytale". The promo for the seventh episode of this season has already been released. It will stream on Hulu and air on the ABC network.

