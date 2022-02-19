The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 episode 2 review: Newly adjusting to old times

The aftermath of Mrs. Maisel's career setback was explored in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 premiere, while episode 2, titled Billy Jones and the Orgy Lamps, continues Midge's search for her place in the world.

Moving back into her former Upper West Side apartment is part of the plan, but she has a number of financial challenges, and stocking her fridge will need more than a persuasive argument. Thankfully, despite Midge's sense of disconnect, this episode skillfully carries the tale ahead while also doing justice to the past.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 episode 2

Midge returns to her old apartment

Because it is both familiar and weird, the return to the luxurious abode is compared to an episode of Abe's favorite TV show, The Twilight Zone.

While Midge has made a few improvements in an attempt to wipe out memories of her broken marriage, the furniture of the house remains the same.

Old habits die hard

Midge requested that her parents relocate to the guest room with her. They initially refused until they created a tale to hide the fact that they were living in their daughter's apartment.

Meanwhile, Joel is coping with his own overbearing mother, who has set him up on a date with a pregnant woman, and he, understandably so, wants to get away from the situation.

This type of witty banter is a staple of the show, and it just adds to Midge's annoyance. Her parents' true nature rapidly revealed itself, and she quickly regretted presenting the offer.

A woman's place in the world

Midge's mood took a turn for the worse as her plans to reopen all of her tabs at various shops around town ran into trouble in the dairy department. As the strategy backfires, Midge tells her daughter,

"It's a f***ing man's world, sweetie."

The fact that a divorced woman can't stand her ground for her own identity is clearly showcased in this scene.

The highlight of the episode comes next when a drunk Mrs. Maisel delivers the same jokes brilliantly than her male counterpart and gets arrested. She keeps on talking about her night in front of a captive audience in her cell.

It is here that Midge treads a fine line between endearing and annoying. If you're already smitten, this will no doubt be delightful, but she's clearly on the verge of becoming obnoxious.

A beautiful end to a tumultuous episode

Mrs. Maisel finally returns to her apartment and has a wonderful moment with Abe, which is in absolute contrast to the stressful morning. Abe now works as a critic for the Village Voice and Midge now shares a passion for the arts.

While the raunchy humor is the trademark of this Amazon Prime original, this quieter scene between father and daughter toasting to their job choices serves as a reminder that the show can tone it down — and it's all the better for it.

