What time will The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 air on Prime Video? Release date, trailer, and more about the series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back in the spotlight after a long hiatus with season 4 of the famous Amazon Prime original comedy just around the corner.

Midge, Susie, Abe, and the rest of the gang appear to have retained their hilarious timing despite their long absence.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, produced by Amy Sherman-Palladino, and first released on Amazon Prime in 2017, depicts the story of a 1950s housewife who discovers a new passion as a stand-up comic after her husband abandons her.

Miriam "Midge" Maisel is destined to take over the comedy world with her foul-mouthed manager and a supporting ensemble of colorful characters. Here's everything we know about season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel thus far.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4: Release date, trailer, and more

Release Date

Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be released on Prime Video on February 18, 2022.

The first two episodes will be released on the premiere day, followed by two episodes every Friday for the next four weeks.

This implies that the season 4 finale will be available on the streaming platform on March 11th, 2022.

Trailer

The trailer for season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel has now been posted on Amazon Prime Video. Midge embraces her edgier side in her stand-up set, and the story reveals her great ambitions.

In the meantime, her ex-husband Joel will attempt to realize his own dreams. The burning question remains: Will they be reunited in the end?

Cast

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman, Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman, Caroline Aaron as Shirley Maisel, Kevin Pollak as Moishe Maisel, Michael Zegan as Joel Maisel, and Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson will also return for the fourth season.

Luke Farrell Kirby will reprise his role as comedian Lenny Bruce in the supporting cast.

Plot

Here is a brief synopsis provided for season 4 by Amazon Prime:

“Season 4 begins in 1960, and looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom, but her commitment to her craft creates a rift between her and her loved ones.”

Season 4 began right after Midge's most professional humiliation occurred when she was called off from Shy Baldwin's tour for practically outing him on stage.

Midge, rather than learning not to bite the hand that feeds her, decides to be the hand. She informs Susie that she wants to be the main act from now on, so she can say whatever she wants.

Meanwhile, the Weissmans have moved into a new apartment, with Abe and Rose taking up Midge's former Upper West Side apartment—which, if the trailer is any indication, will generate plenty of strife among the family members.

