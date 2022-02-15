Why did Joe Gatto leave the truTV series Impractical Jokers? Cause of exit explored ahead of special episode premiere

For nearly a decade, Impractical Jokers has kept us amused, but the latest news will wipe the smile from every fans’ face. Joe Gatto, one-fourth of the comedic ensemble, has announced his departure from the popular truTV series for personal reasons.

The show will return on April 2 with a special "supersized" episode that will air for the first time on TBS, TNT, and TruTV.

Why is Joe leaving Impractical Jokers?

Joe announced his retirement on December 31 in a "more-serious-than-usual" Instagram post.

In the message, he stated he wanted it known that he would no longer be a part of Impractical Jokers. He said how he had dedicated a decade of his life, along with his friends, to establishing this franchise, and that he couldn't be more proud of what they've all accomplished together.

However, due to personal difficulties, he was forced to withdraw. Joe stated that he and his wife Bessy had separated and that he would take time off to focus on being the best father and co-parent to their two children.

He also praised his old buddies Murr, Q, and Sal, all of whom are members of his comedy troupe, The Tenderloins. They embarked on this journey together and he wished them nothing but the best for the future. Joe wrapped up by thanking fans for their support throughout the years.

Q, Sal, and Murr react to Joe’s departure from Impractical Jokers

Joe Gatto's Instagram post about leaving the show earned over a million likes and several comments. Fans were sad to see him go, but they largely understood his decision to leave the show.

His co-stars reacted similarly, with the trio sharing a touching joint statement on Instagram.

While Joe Gatto is quitting Impractical Jokers, it appears he will continue to work on solo projects and perform live gigs.

Joe Gatto @Joe_Gatto

cannoliproductions.com/tour/ As you start making plans for the new year, put coming to see me perform on your calendar As you start making plans for the new year, put coming to see me perform on your calendarcannoliproductions.com/tour/ https://t.co/LkaRtbfjni

More about the special episode premiere

The announcement of the special episode premiere was revealed on Monday during the Television Critics Association's virtual winter press tour. This will be the show's first new episode since August, and Joe Gatto's departure.

Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray, and Sal Vulcano will return as regulars, while the comic Eric André from The Eric André Show will appear as a special guest.

The tenth season of the show is now under development and will premiere on TruTV this summer, with celebrity guests joining Quinn, Murray, and Vulcano every week.

Edited by Saman