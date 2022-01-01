Why did Joe Gatto leave 'Impractical Jokers'? Comedian announces departure after decade-long run

On Friday, December 31, comedian Joe Gatto, renowned for starring in the famed comedy show Impractical Jokers, announced his departure from the show. The comedian took to his Instagram profile to post a long note explaining his departure.

In his announcement, Joe Gatto also mentioned his ongoing separation from his wife, Bessy Gatto, with whom he was married for eight years.

Gatto's retirement from the Impractical Jokers also cast some uncertainty over the show's upcoming seasons. The comedy show produced by TruTv also signed a first-look deal with Warner Brothers in early 2021.

What is the reason for Joe Gatto's departure from Impractical Jokers?

In his Instagram post, Joe Gatto cited issues in his personal life for leaving the show. He wrote:

"Due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids."

Joe Gatto's departure comes after more than a decade of being involved with the comedic prank and dare show. In 1999, Gatto formed a comedy and improv group, The Tenderloins, with James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, and Sal Vulcano.

Following their successful career as a group, around 2011, they struck a deal with TruTV to air Impractical Jokers. As of yet, the show has had nine seasons and multiple specials.

While Joe Gatto is leaving Impractical Jokers, it seems that he will continue to do his solo-comedy projects and live shows.

Joe Gatto @Joe_Gatto

cannoliproductions.com/tour/ As you start making plans for the new year, put coming to see me perform on your calendar As you start making plans for the new year, put coming to see me perform on your calendarcannoliproductions.com/tour/ https://t.co/LkaRtbfjni

What other cast members said about Gatto leaving Impractical Jokers

The other cast members of Impractical Jokers, including James Murray, Brian Quinn, and Sal Vulcano, took to their social media to post the same statement. They collectively clarified that the upcoming tenth season of Impractical Jokers would start filming without Joe Gatto in January.

They said:

"We never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe. While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship with the Impractical Jokers fans going, and keep working with the members of our team that we consider family."

As of yet, there have been no official reports about the show continuing beyond season 10. The renewal of Impractical Jokers strongly depends upon the ratings of Season 10 to see how Joe Gatto's departure affects the ratings.

