'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 guest appearances: 'Gilmore Girls' alums and more feature in Prime Video series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, one of Amazon's funniest, is set to debut its fourth season. As a rising female comic in her late 50s, Brosnahan's character will be ready to face new difficulties when the show returns for its fourth season. The new season will also feature guest appearances from notable actors. This article dives into the latest about the show.

Season 4 guest stars on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

When Kelly Bishop appears in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, she'll be channeling a heightened version of her frigid Gilmore Girls matriarch.

Executive producer Daniel Palladino — worked with Bishop on Gilmore Girls — teased that Bishop's character is Emily Gilmore "on steroids" in the upcoming fourth season of the Prime Video blockbuster.

More information about Bishop's Maisel alter-ego is being withheld. According to the show's creator, fans will "see her for a bit." But a first-look video posted by Prime Video projected significant 'snooty socialite' energy.

Bishop is working with Team Palladino for the third time. In addition to Gilmore Girls, the trio collaborated on the ABC Family dramedy Bunheads.

In an interview with Variety in 2018, the Gilmore Girls creator discussed finding a Maisel role for Milo Ventimiglia, saying:

“It’s got to be the right part. It can’t be just a cameo. It’s got to have some meat to it. And it’s also got to be a time when he can shave and cut his hair into a 1950s-period look. But the reuniting will definitely happen.”

The Gilmore Girls alum, along with John Waters and Jason Alexander, will make cameo appearances.

Original cast returns

Of course, the show wouldn't stand without Brosnahan's portrayal of the title character Miriam "Midge" Maisel. Emmy winner Borstein also returns as Midge's foul-mouthed assistant Susie Myerson.

For Season 4, Midge's entire family returns, including Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel, Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman, Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman, Kevin Pollak as Moishe Maisel, and Caroline Aaron as Shirley Maisel.

In the supporting cast, Luke Farrell Kirby will reprise his role as comedian Lenny Bruce.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime on Friday, February 18, 2022. Two new episodes will be released every Friday for the next four weeks.

