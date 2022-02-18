×
Create
Notifications

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 guest appearances: 'Gilmore Girls' alums and more feature in Prime Video series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 releases on February 18 (Image via Sportskeeda)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 releases on February 18 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Amlan Chakraborty
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 18, 2022 05:42 AM IST
Feature

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, one of Amazon's funniest, is set to debut its fourth season. As a rising female comic in her late 50s, Brosnahan's character will be ready to face new difficulties when the show returns for its fourth season. The new season will also feature guest appearances from notable actors. This article dives into the latest about the show.

Season 4 guest stars on 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

When Kelly Bishop appears in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, she'll be channeling a heightened version of her frigid Gilmore Girls matriarch.

Executive producer Daniel Palladino — worked with Bishop on Gilmore Girls — teased that Bishop's character is Emily Gilmore "on steroids" in the upcoming fourth season of the Prime Video blockbuster.

This is not a drill. Kelly Bishop will be on season 4 of #MrsMaisel I REPEAT KELLY BISHOP WILL BE ON SEASON 4 OF MRS MAISEL https://t.co/li2bFJkBxx

More information about Bishop's Maisel alter-ego is being withheld. According to the show's creator, fans will "see her for a bit." But a first-look video posted by Prime Video projected significant 'snooty socialite' energy.

If looks could kill. 👀 Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome Kelly Bishop to Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel! https://t.co/5Veko919zO

Bishop is working with Team Palladino for the third time. In addition to Gilmore Girls, the trio collaborated on the ABC Family dramedy Bunheads.

Milo Ventimiglia Joins The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 - See Him On Set with Costar Rachel Brosnahan https://t.co/DUte6kFxUY

In an interview with Variety in 2018, the Gilmore Girls creator discussed finding a Maisel role for Milo Ventimiglia, saying:

“It’s got to be the right part. It can’t be just a cameo. It’s got to have some meat to it. And it’s also got to be a time when he can shave and cut his hair into a 1950s-period look. But the reuniting will definitely happen.”
Milo Ventimiglia was spotted filming #MrsMaisel scenes in NYC with Rachel Brosnahan! hollywood.li/rEuNPle https://t.co/z6gyyfPgc8

The Gilmore Girls alum, along with John Waters and Jason Alexander, will make cameo appearances.

Original cast returns

Of course, the show wouldn't stand without Brosnahan's portrayal of the title character Miriam "Midge" Maisel. Emmy winner Borstein also returns as Midge's foul-mouthed assistant Susie Myerson.

For Season 4, Midge's entire family returns, including Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel, Marin Hinkle as Rose Weissman, Tony Shalhoub as Abe Weissman, Kevin Pollak as Moishe Maisel, and Caroline Aaron as Shirley Maisel.

In the supporting cast, Luke Farrell Kirby will reprise his role as comedian Lenny Bruce.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime on Friday, February 18, 2022. Two new episodes will be released every Friday for the next four weeks.

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी