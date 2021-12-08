Where to watch The Hating Game movie? Release date, streaming, cast, and all about the rom-com

Sally Thorne's The Hating Game: A Novel was launched in mid-2016 and came out as one of the bestselling books that year. The buzz around the office rom-com led to the production of its movie adaptation getting announced in 2019. The Hating Game is finally arriving this weekend on Friday.

The Hating Game has the potential to turn out to be a treat for fans of romance. The only way to confirm that is by giving the movie a watch, which fans can do by paying a visit to the theaters or accessing online VOD stores. The following section will provide additional details regarding the movie's release and cast.

The Hating Game is set to release this week

Release date (Image via Vertical Entertainment US)

The upcoming rom-com will be released in the USA (limited theaters) this Friday, i.e., December 10, 2021. However, the release date for the UK has not yet been confirmed, where fans can expect The Hating Game to arrive via Amazon Prime Video.

When will the rom-com release via VOD?

VOD Release (Image via Vertical Entertainment US)

It has already been mentioned that The Hating Game will also arrive digitally via VOD. The movie will become available for streaming via rentals the same day as the theatrical release, i.e., December 10, 2021.

Where to watch The Hating Game online?

Where to watch (Image via Vertical Entertainment US)

The upcoming romantic comedy will be available on VOD platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, and more. However, the original book readers who want to enjoy the film on the silver screen can check the tickets and availability in nearby theatres here.

The Hating Game: Cast, characters, and what to expect from the film

A still from the official theatre (Image via Vertical Entertainment US)

The movie adaptation of the characters from the world created by Sally Thorne includes the following cast:

Lucy Hale portrays Lucy Hutton

Austin Stowell portrays Joshua Templeman

Nicholas Baroudi portrays Patrick Templeman

Corbin Bernsen portrays Bexley

Sakina Jaffrey portrays Helen

Billy Thomas Myott portrays Mack

Tania Asnes portrays Annabelle

Yasha Jackson portrays Julie

Viewers can keep their expectations high from the film, which will bring the characters of Lucy and Josh to life. The trailer starts with the usual rom-com trope featured in a plethora of romantic comedies, i.e., the boy and the girl hating each other to their guts.

Both are shown as one another's nemesis while being in a disagreement all the time. Then comes the opportunity to grab a higher job title where both Lucy and Josh are pitted against each other as their small fights transition to an actual battle.

However, the constant bickering and fighting soon transform into something adorable. Although the plot seems pretty straightforward, the endless office politics with other twists and turns have the capability to keep viewers engaged.

Although the trailer seems quite appealing, it will be pretty interesting to see how the movie adaptation will pan out compared to the bestselling novel.

Edited by Prem Deshpande