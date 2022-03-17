Hallmark April 2022 releases: All about the list of movies scheduled for the month

The month of April brings the spring season, which is the upcoming theme of the Hallmark network. Next month will mark Hallmark’s Spring Into Love event, which kickstarts on the first Saturday of the month.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will release romantic comedy flicks the entire month of April. The event’s timeline begins on Saturday, April 2 and ends on Saturday, April 23.

In the meantime, the network will premiere four movies on the Hallmark Channel for its Spring Into Love event and two flicks on Movies & Mysteries channel.

Movie list for Hallmark April 2022

Spring Into Love

1) Just One Kiss: April 2

Just One Kiss is a romantic movie that revolves around college literature professor Mia and headliner at Manhattan supper club Tony. Sparks fly between the two after they experience a series of coincidences and chance encounters.

Little do they know that those chances are caused by their mothers. Only time will tell whether the moms’ matchmaking magic will work for Tony and Mia.

The lead cast members of the Hallmark flick include Krysta Rodriguez, Santino Fontana, Aida Turturro, and Illeana Douglas. Just One Kiss will air on April 2 at 8.00 pm ET.

2) A Royal Runaway Romance: April 9

The network will bring yet another royal romance this spring. Titled A Royal Runaway Romance, the movie is about Princess Amelia of Bundbury who believes in fairytale love. She travels across America just to find out whether there’s any potential for a romance with an artist. As she explores the budding romance, the artist’s bodyguard Grady captures the princess’ attention and the two fall in love.

The film stars Philippa Northeast and Brand Daugherty and is set to premiere on April 9 at 8.00 pm ET.

3) Love, Classified: April 16

Love, Classified is a slightly different type of rom-com drama. Starring The Bold Type actress Melora Hardin, the film is about her character Emilia, who is a romance novelist. She returns to her children Taylor and Zach’s life after a long time. As Emilia tries to reconnect with the kids, they are exploring their own path to love through an app.

Soon, Zach’s old wounds heal and Taylor finds a woman who changes her perception of love. In addition to Hardin, the film also stars Arienne Mandi, Katherine McNamara, and Max Lloyd-Jones. Love, Classified will air on April 16 at 8.00 pm ET on Hallmark.

4) A Tail of Love: April 23

A Tail of Love is a romantic drama that deals with Bella, a dog rescue owner, and JR, a soldier. When Bella learns her dog rescue property might get sold due to lack of funding, she asks for JR’s help to find documents proving the property belongs to her grandparents. It is because of JR’s late father that Bella was losing funding as his dog food company, which was being sold, was dog rescue’s main sponsor.

The official synopsis of A Tail of Love reads:

“When Bella discovers funding for her dog rescue center is being discontinued, she turns to JR, a caring soldier who not only becomes attached to one of her beloved rescues, but also to her.”

Starring Brittany Bristow and Chris McNally, the movie will premiere on April 23 at 8.00 pm ET.

Movies & Mysteries

1) Always Amore: April 3

Always Amore is about Elizabeth, a widow who tries to save her late husband’s once acclaimed Italian restaurant. To keep it afloat, she reluctantly agrees to work with a professional restaurant consultant, Ben.

Elizabeth initially resists his methods but soon they get closer in both professional and personal ways. The synopsis reads:

“As Elizabeth tries to keep her late husband's once acclaimed restaurant afloat, she's forced to work with a consultant to turn things around. He reignites her passion for baking and life itself.”

The movie features Autumn Reeser, Tyler Hynes, and Patty McCormack in lead roles. It will air on April 3 at 9.00 pm ET on Hallmark.

2) Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate: April 10

Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate is a mystery romance flick. It is centered around Colorado caterer Goldy Berry, who is a single mother trying to solve a friend’s mysterious demise. To find the killer, she tags along with Detective Tom Schultz, who finds Berry’s local knowledge extremely helpful in solving the case. Their bond grows stronger and starts becoming more personal.

Airing on April 10 at 9.00 pm ET, the film stars Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach.

Going by the Hallmark’s movie list, all the films are set to premiere on the weekends of April 2022.

Edited by Sabika