'My Christmas Family Tree' full cast list: Aimee Teegarden, Andrew Walker and others star in Hallmark romance

My Christmas Family Tree is another one of Hallmark's highly-anticipated movies from its "Countdown to Christmas" programming event.

Premiering Friday, November 13, My Christmas Family Tree revolves around Vanessa, who receives the results from her Family Tree DNA test. She discovers a family she never knew she's related to and travels to their home for Christmas.

Here's a preview of the heartwarming holiday movie My Christmas Family Tree.

My Christmas Family Tree complete cast list

Aimee Teegarden as Vanessa

Hailing from California, Aimee Teegarden began her career at the age of 10. When she turned 16, Aimee bagged her first television series, Friday Night Lights.

Teegarden has starred in several series such as Notorious, The Ranch, Robot Chicken and The Rookie.

Aimee isn't a new face on the Hallmark Channel, as she has featured on the network's A New Year’s Resolution and Once Upon a Christmas Miracle.

Fitness enthusiast Teegarden competed in the 2016 Chicago Spartan Race.

Aimee is also part of the ocean conservation organization Oceana and is an advocate for No-Kill Los Angeles.

Andrew Walker as Kristopher

Andrew Walker played the lead role on the Lifetime series Against the Wall and has made several guest star appearances on hit TV shows, including ER, CSI: Miami, CSI: New York, Without a Trace, The Big Bang Theory and When Calls the Heart.

Walker has appeared in Christmas themed movies in the past. The actor starred in Merry & Bright, Christmas on My Mind, A Dream of Christmas and Christmas Tree Lane.

Andrew won the Borsos Award at the Whistler Film Festival for his performance in the feature film Steel Toes.

Andrew's feature film credits include God Bless the Broken Road, Loaded and Penthouse North, The Perfect Catch, Love on Ice, Love Struck Café, Bottled with Love and The 27-Hour Day.

James Tupper as Richard

James Tupper's film credits include Decoding Annie Parker, Mr. Popper’s Penguins and Me and Orsen Welles. James will star alongside Alicia Silverstone in Le-Van Kiet’s feature thriller The Requin.

Canadian actor Tupper is most popularly known for his role as Jack Slattery on the ABC television series Men in Trees. James has also featured in several other ABC projects such as Grey’s Anatomy, A Million Little Things and Revenge.

Tupper has starred as Reese Witherspoon's ex-husband on HBO's Big Little Lies. His other television credits include NBC’s Mercy and Hulu’s The Hardy Boys.

Other stars in My Christmas Family Tree include:

Kendall Cross as Pauline

Georgia Orchard as Emilia

Ava Marie Telek as Caitlin

Colby McClendon as Aiden

Lisa Paxton as Grandma Helene

Aadila Dosani as DeeDee

Kapila Rego as Shelby

Monique Helbig as Mrs. Holden

VG Winter as Mr. Holden

Ranon Lucas as Young Boy Angel

John Perrotta as Uncle Dave

Marcie Nestman as Aunt Sandra

Robert Egger as Uncle Terry

Brenda Bauder as Aunt Judy

My Christmas Family Tree premieres on November 13 at 8:00 PM ET, on Hallmark Channel.

