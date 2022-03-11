The Presence of Love full cast list: Eloise Mumford and others in Hallmark’s romance drama

Hallmark’s upcoming movie, The Presence of Love, is all set to air on the Movies and Mystery Network on Sunday, March 10. It is a romantic drama that has been filmed in Cornwall, England.

The flick revolves around adjunct professor Jocelyn “Joss” Lambert who receives a surprise gift from her late mother. The gift is a 10-day trip to England, a journey that Joss and her mom had planned to visit when she was alive.

When Joss arrives in England to discover her roots, she meets Daniel, who runs a farm where her mother grew up. Along the way, Daniel and Joss’ bond grows stronger and also, the latter finds a link to her family’s past.

The official synopsis of the Hallmark movie reads:

“Adjunct professor Joss travels to England to visit the farm where her late mother grew up and bonds with single-father, Daniel, whose family now runs it.”

Meet the cast members

1) Eloise Mumford as Joss

Eloise Mumford is a Washington-born actress who graduated in 2009 from NYU Tisch School of the Arts. A year after graduating, she landed the lead role in the TV series Lone Star, in which she played Lindsay Holloway.

Mumford is also best known for portraying Dakota Johnson’s BFF in all installments of Fifty Shades of Grey. She has also appeared in The Right Stuff, Chicago Fire, One December Night, The Baker’s Son, The River and Reckless. In the upcoming Hallmark flick, she plays the protagonist, Jocelyn “Joss” Lambert, an adjunct professor of romantic literature.

2) Julian Morris plays Daniel

Julian Morris is familiar to the television audience as he has appeared in multiple critically acclaimed projects including Man in an Orange Shirt, Hand of God, Pretty Little Liars and Little Women. Some of his work also includes New Girl, A Royal Queens Christmas, The Morning Show and Once Upon a Time.

Julian Morris and Amy Sharp in The Presence of Love (Image via Hallmark)

He will play Daniel’s role in Hallmark’s The Presence of Love. Morris’ character will be a single-dad to a dyslexic daughter, played by child artist Amy Sharp, who is making her acting debut in this flick. Her character's name is Tegan.

3) Amanda Blake as Gwen

Amanda Blake as Gwen in The Presence of Love (Image via Hallmark)

Amanda Blake plays Gwen’s character in the new romantic drama on Hallmark. The actress has started her entertainment career only recently, with a few projects in hand. So far, she has appeared in Avenue 5, The Batman, Partly Rotten and Her Pen Pal.

In The Presence of Love, her character Gwen portrays Joss’ friend who handsover the latter’s mother’s surprise gift to her.

All about The Presence of Love

In addition to the aforementioned cast, The Presence of Love also stars the following actors:

Samantha Bond (Merryn)

June B. Wilde (Robyn)

Anand Desai-Barochia (Felix)

Sarah Corbridge (Carol)

Emma Young (Natalie)

Molly Hanson (Mrs. Whitten)

Ellie Nunn (Isabelle)

Amiirah Davis (Lily)

The film’s script is written by Nicole Baxter. Directed by Maclain Nelson, the romance drama will premiere on March 13 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (HMM) at 9.00 pm Eastern Time.

