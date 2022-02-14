Valentine's Day 2022: 5 romantic movies to stream on Netflix right now

Valentine's Day has had hopeless lovers on edge for weeks now. But one doesn't have to be feeling or experiencing something romantic this Valentine's Day to cry over a few heart-wrenching scenes from their favorite films. Netflix has given its streamers access to a plethora of romantic movies.

While Netflix is inclined towards original love stories, it has a range of new releases along with authentic ones. One might need a perfect movie to end a fantastic date or just something for a good laugh/cry.

From All the Bright Places and Call Me by Your Name to The Kissing Booth and No Strings Attached, Netflix doesn't differentiate between hopeless romantics and those who simply wish to laugh.

The month of February demands a list of heart-warming love stories. So, here's a list of romantic movies for all who wish to enjoy their Valentine's Day accompanied by their better halves or just food.

Perfect Valentine's Day flicks on Netflix

1) Call Me by Your Name

Call Me by Your Name starring Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer and Michael Stuhlbarg (Image via @cmbynfilm/Instagram)

When 17-year-old Elio visits his vacation home in Italy, he first encounters Oliver, who is working as an intern under Elio's father. Chemistry blossoms between the two in the summer orchards of Italy in 1983 as they flirt their way around the city using their command over literature and traditional music.

Call Me by Your Name is an exuberant and lively triumph as it allows its characters to trace their secret passions under the summer skies and perfectly lined treelines in Northern Italy. The magnificently orchestrated ending of the film with a monologue by Elio's accepting and tender father, Michael Stuhlbarg, made it the best ending to any romantic movie, by far.

Timothee Chalamet's impressive and intricate performance as Elio, a young boy with an intellect surpassing his age, was applauded with several award nominations. The movie also won its first Academy and BAFTA awards in 2018 for its iconic screenplay, making it a phenomenal watch for Valentine's Day.

2) The Kissing Booth

Based on childhood friendships, romance, and tons of drama, the Netflix original film series is essential for Valentine's Day. Elle's (Joey King) first kiss at the kissing booth with her long-term crush and childhood bestie's elder brother, Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi), develops into a secret relationship.

The prohibited romance between the two hampers the rules of the friendship pact she made with Lee Flynn years ago. While Noah is the hottest guy in school, Lee has been the "other Flynn." Will envious and outraged Lee let his emotions overpower his friendship with Elle?

The Kissing Booth is a high-school romance that takes the characters on a long journey through three movies.

3) To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Lara Jean Song Covey (Lana Condor) is a teenage romantic struggling to build a love life of her own. Chaos follows when her younger sister intervenes and mails her hidden love letters, tucked away in her quarters, to her crushes (one of them being her sister's boyfriend).

Lara Jean initiates a fake romance with school-famous Lacrose player Peter Kavinsky, played by Noah Centineo, to clear the mess. Their fake relationship turns into an ideal romance, stretching the high-school romantic comedy into two more parts perfect for binges on Valentine's Day.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before was originally a novel by Jenny Han who got the inspiration to write the best-seller from her own life incidents of writing letters to her crushes during her teenage years. The movie represents the perfect Gen Z romance as hidden letters give Lara Jean the love of her life through a prank.

4) No Strings Attached

Natalie Portman as Emma and Ashton Kutcher as Adam used to be childhood friends. As life got busy, they lost touch. However, they reunite when they turn 26 and develop a "friends with benefits" relationship. Unfortunately, things take a complicated turn when feelings get involved.

The pair tries to come up with strange solutions to get rid of the obsessive feeling that they developed during their little adventure. Regardless, viewers know that Emma and Adam would eventually give way to their emotions by taking their easy arrangement to the next level.

Over the years since its release in 2011, No Strings Attached has become a patent and thorough romantic comedy to watch on Valentine's Day.

5) All The Bright Places

Based on a best-selling novel, the movie centers around the lives of two struggling, misunderstood, and lonely teenagers. Elle Fanning as Violet and Justice Smith as Theodore establish a friendship when they share a significant moment at the beginning of the movie.

The movie depicts the individual struggles of teenagers; chances are that even the ones who seem to have it all together are suffering from within. Although it's not a ground breaking notion for a romantic film, it plays a significant and relevant role at the moment.

Among other themes like physical abuse, mental illness, self-harm, and loss, the movie displays the bond that the couple explores while traversing Indiana.

All The Bright Places will undoubtedly make viewers cry, laugh, and feel butterflies, making it a great Valentine's Day watch.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia