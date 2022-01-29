Who is Anthony De La Torre? All about Lana Condor’s fiance as ‘To All The Boys’ star gets engaged 

Lana Condor is officially engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre. The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star took to Instagram to share the news of her engagement.

The actress shared a video of her reaction after the intimate proposal and added that saying “YES” to her partner was the easiest decision she has made. She also called herself the “luckiest woman alive” and dubbed Torre “the greatest man in the world” aside from her father.

Torre also announced the special news on his Instagram account and shared a set of engagement photos and old pictures of the couple. The actor-musician revealed he had wanted to propose to Condor for the past six years and said he was excited to ask his “best friend” to be his “wife.”

Lana Condor further revealed that Torre worked with Vietnamese female-owned firm Paris Jewelers to design the engagement ring. She was touched by the “thoughtful” action as her fiance “knew” collaborating with a Vietnamese company would move the actress.

The Deadly Class alum also mentioned she “cannot” wait to be Torre’s wife and walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams.

Everything to know about Lana Condor’s fiance, Anthony De La Torre

Anthony De La Torre is an actor and musician (Image via Anthony De La Torre/Instagram)

Anthony De La Torre is an actor and musician, best known for playing the role of Young Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. He was born on November 23, 1993, in Bowling Green, Ohio.

He reportedly made his acting debut in the 2015 Nickelodeon series 100 Things to Do Before High School. Torre has also appeared in films like Johnny Gruesome, Lords of Chaos and the Starz show Vida.

Torre has also ventured into the music industry. He was previously associated with The Fell and currently serves as the frontman of the rock band De La Torre.

The singer made news after his relationship with actress Lana Condor came to light. The duo reportedly met at The 2015 Emmys and experienced a love-at-first-sight moment. Condor told Cosmo that her boyfriend’s pickup line was, "I thought I would make a friend."

In another interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Condor revealed her boyfriend is a romantic and often writes her love letters and love notes:

"He writes me love letters all the time. He’s the freaking best. He’ll leave me little messages taped to my bathroom mirror on days I have to wake up early for work.”

Torre released two original songs with Condor, titled Raining in London and No Way, as well as a cover of Lauv’s I Like Me Better. The former also released his EP FIND ME in February 2020.

The actor often appears on Lana Condor’s YouTube channel. He also has his own channel, which has nearly 190K subscribers. Torre and Condor have also appeared at several industry events together.

The duo recently celebrated their five-year anniversary.

