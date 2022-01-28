How old is Yailin La Más? Anuel AA's girlfriend's age explored as she sports engagement ring in new video

Anuel AA and Yailin La Más’s latest video has more or less confirmed their engagement. The latter shared a video with Anuel showing off her engagement ring.

Yailin’s video has piqued the curiosity of fans who were hoping for her to get married to Emmanuel. The video shows Yailin displaying her Rolex, and as the short snippet plays on, Anuel slips a ring on her finger.

The caption for the video reads:

“Life is one, we live it fast … Today we are here, tomorrow is not promised !!!!!!”

Although the video has convinced the public that the two are engaged, some are still not over the rapper’s relationship with Karol G. They were upset over the breakup of Karol G and Anuel AA, and it now appears the latter has moved on.

However, an official statement confirming the engagement is awaited from both.

About Yailin La Más: Age, career, net worth, and more

Yailin La Más is a popular content creator. The 19-year-old has made and shared various videos on her social media accounts. She gained recognition once she began to post content on her TikTok page.

The online star gained more than 200,000 followers, and although she is known for her content on TikTok, she is also famous for her Instagram posts.

Yailin La Más is a popular personality on social media (Image via yailinlamasviralreal/Instagram)

She recently shifted her attention to music and has been working on new songs. La Más also teased her upcoming collaboration with Anuel, scheduled for release on February 14.

However, details about her family, educational background, and net worth are yet to be revealed.

Anuel AA relationship history

Anuel AA has already fathered a son, Pablo Anuel, from his relationship with Astrid Cuevas.

The Carolina, Puerto Rico native met singer Karol G in 2018 on the set of the music video for Culpables, released a month after Anuel’s release from prison. The pair confirmed their relationship in January 2019.

Also Read Article Continues below

While arriving at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in April 2019, Karol was wearing a diamond ring which confirmed her engagement to Emmanuel. However, the couple reportedly ended their relationship in March 2021 after dating for two years.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee