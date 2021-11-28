Karol G falls on stage in viral video, leaves internet worried

Karol G’s fans were worried as she recently fell on stage. However, she continued her performance shortly after.
The minor incident happened during her performance in Miami on November 26, where she suddenly slipped and fell down a few stairs on stage. A viral video shows her body twirling as she rolls down and lands while facing the ground.
One of the dancers immediately ran to check on her, but she instantly stood up, and the show continued. Although the severity of her injuries has not yet been revealed, Karol G mentioned to a local outlet that her nails broke and her knee was busted. However, her representatives have not commented on the incident, yet.
Karol G’s fall receives a mixed reaction on social media
The news of the 30-year-old artist falling on stage has surely left fans in shock. However, they also reacted to the same on social media. While a few praised her for continuing her performance, others were joking about it.
The video of Karol G falling was recorded by a Twitter user, @JuroqueeEMQ, who was filming the performance.
About Karol G and her personal life
Born as Carolina Giraldo Navarro, she is a popular singer and recipient of the Latin Grammy Award in 2018. She made her debut on the spinoff of The X Factor and was signed by Universal Music Latino in 2014.
She collaborated with Bad Bunny for Ahora Me Llama, and it became a chartbuster. Her song, Secreto, was a big hit in Latin America in 2018, followed by China in 2019. She released her album, Ocean, in 2019, and her song, Tusa with Nicki Minaj, remained on the list of Billboard Hot Latin Songs for 25 weeks.
Karol G was first in a relationship with rapper Anuel AA. They met in 2018 and confirmed their relationship the following year.
She wore a diamond wedding ring at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in 2019, confirming her engagement. Unfortunately, the relationship did not last long, and the pair broke up in April 2021.