Karol G falls on stage in viral video, leaves internet worried

Karol G’s fans were worried as she recently fell on stage. However, she continued her performance shortly after.

The minor incident happened during her performance in Miami on November 26, where she suddenly slipped and fell down a few stairs on stage. A viral video shows her body twirling as she rolls down and lands while facing the ground.

One of the dancers immediately ran to check on her, but she instantly stood up, and the show continued. Although the severity of her injuries has not yet been revealed, Karol G mentioned to a local outlet that her nails broke and her knee was busted. However, her representatives have not commented on the incident, yet.

Karol G’s fall receives a mixed reaction on social media

The news of the 30-year-old artist falling on stage has surely left fans in shock. However, they also reacted to the same on social media. While a few praised her for continuing her performance, others were joking about it.

🕊 @joshieyamaguchi Karol G getting up from the floor: Karol G getting up from the floor: https://t.co/uR6RGnPuMP

hoe 4 hao ✧˖* MISSES JIN @xuselca S/o to karol g for getting back up bc i wouldve cried S/o to karol g for getting back up bc i wouldve cried https://t.co/T35vRy8ABy

🕊 @joshieyamaguchi Karol g better than me I woulda ran back stage like I was on Maury Karol g better than me I woulda ran back stage like I was on Maury

Chri @QueSobrao Susan Soltero rolled so Karol G could fall Susan Soltero rolled so Karol G could fall https://t.co/QoKLjUM20m

Karol G Stats @KarolGOnStats Te amamos💖



WE LOVE YOU KAROL G



Te amamos💖WE LOVE YOU KAROL G https://t.co/LXlOOdfOGz

A @alecksx97 Whenever you’re having a bad day, just pick yourself right back up like Karol G Whenever you’re having a bad day, just pick yourself right back up like Karol G

claudia🧣 @XOsparksfly Damm that Karol G fall during her concert Damm that Karol G fall during her concert https://t.co/2gJLQ0jm8y

The video of Karol G falling was recorded by a Twitter user, @JuroqueeEMQ, who was filming the performance.

About Karol G and her personal life

The Superstar Q + A with Karol G during Billboard Latin Music Week 2021 at Faena Forum (Image by Jason Koerner via Getty Images)

Born as Carolina Giraldo Navarro, she is a popular singer and recipient of the Latin Grammy Award in 2018. She made her debut on the spinoff of The X Factor and was signed by Universal Music Latino in 2014.

She collaborated with Bad Bunny for Ahora Me Llama, and it became a chartbuster. Her song, Secreto, was a big hit in Latin America in 2018, followed by China in 2019. She released her album, Ocean, in 2019, and her song, Tusa with Nicki Minaj, remained on the list of Billboard Hot Latin Songs for 25 weeks.

Karol G was first in a relationship with rapper Anuel AA. They met in 2018 and confirmed their relationship the following year.

She wore a diamond wedding ring at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in 2019, confirming her engagement. Unfortunately, the relationship did not last long, and the pair broke up in April 2021.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha