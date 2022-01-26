How old is Sammie Okposo? African Doll scandal explained as gospel singer takes down apology post

Gospel singer Sammie Okposo recently apologized to his wife Ozioma for cheating on her with another woman. The apology came a day after a US citizen identified as the American woman African Doll told Obodo Oyinbo TV she was allegedly pregnant with the musician’s child.

The singer took to Instagram to respond to the allegations through a now-deleted apology post. The 50-year-old wrote that the “unfortunate incident” took place during his 2021 trip to the USA after he got involved with the woman.

Okposo admitted that the situation caused a lot of “pain, shame and embarrassment” to his wife and shared that he was “ashamed” of his actions. He further apologized for disappointing Ozioma and for betraying her trust.

The singer also apologized to all “fathers and mothers of the Faith and ministers of the Gospel” for his “moral failure” and officially suspended himself from all ministry work “until full restoration.”

However, Okposo took down his apology post within 24 hours and changed the visibility of his Instagram account to 'Private'.

A look into the Sammie Okposo x African Doll controversy

Earlier this week, a woman identifying herself as 'African Doll' accused Sammie Okposo of “disrespecting and dumping” her during an interview with Obodo Oyinbo TV. She claimed that the singer “left her to fate” after she conceived his child.

The woman claimed she met Okposo in church last year and the duo connected on Instagram. Following their online communication, the singer invited the woman to his show in Houston in November 2021.

African Doll also mentioned that the musician later invited her to his hotel in Texas before asking her to visit him in Nigeria. The pair reportedly began a relationship and continued to meet until the woman became pregnant with his child.

The woman alleged that Okposo told her to “get rid of” the child after she told him about her pregnancy. She claimed that the singer became “verbally aggressive” towards her and said that the woman was attempting to “disgrace” him.

However, Doll mentioned she never aimed to threaten or blackmail the singer and only wanted to be respected. She also mentioned that she would “keep the baby” as she is against abortion.

Doll also clarified that she was not aware about Okposo’s marital status before becoming deeply involved in the relationship. However, she took responsibility for her actions and said “both” of them were “wrong.” The woman also accused the singer of “turning his back” on her following their affair.

Everything to know about Sammie Okposo

Sammie Okposo with his family on his 50th birthday (Image via nikkilaoye/Instagram)

Sammie Okposo is a gospel singer, musician, record producer, psalmist, and the Managing Director of Zamar Entertainment. Currently 50 years of age, he was born on May 30, 1971 in Nigeria.

According to The Punch, Okposo began his career as a music producer in Nollywood (another name for the Nigerian film industry) in 1992. After gaining popularity in the local industry, he started his own platform called the Sammie Okposo Praise Party.

The platform reportedly helped bring many rising Nigerian gospel artists into the limelight. The musician gained further prominence in the 2000s and started collaborating with popular gospel artists like Marvellous Odiete.

He released his debut album Addicted in 2004 and garnered international recognition with songs like Welu Welu and Oghene Doh. The singer went on to perform on several international and national platforms, including regular shows in Africa, Europe, and North America.

Okposo also bagged an endorsement deal with Globacom and a record association with TMG Records. He also earned numerous accolades like the Afro Hollywood UK Best Gospel Artist in 2005, the Kora Best Gospel Artist in Africa in 2006, and the Crown SABC Best for African Gospel in 2014, among many others.

The musician was also appointed a United Nations Peace Ambassador. His 2018 album The Statement was produced by Grammy Award-winning artist Kevin Bond.

