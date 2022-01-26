James Rothschild net worth: Nicky Hilton's husband's fortune explored as couple are set to welcome third child together

American businesswoman Nicky Hilton is expecting her third child with husband James Rothschild. The 38-year-old confirmed the news to media outlet People on January 25. As per the publication, the child's due date is expected to be in summer 2022.

Nicky Hilton, the sister of socialite Paris Hilton, has not yet revealed the gender of her unborn child.

Hilton and the 37-year-old entrepreneur are already parents to two children, Lily Grace Victoria (5) and Theodora 'Teddy' Marilyn (4).

After dating for three years, the couple finally tied the knot in 2015 at the Kensington Palace, England. The wedding was also attended by Nicky's sister Paris and mother Kathy Hilton.

What is the net worth of Nicky Hilton's husband James Rothschild?

Born in 1985, United Kingdom-bred James Rothschild is one of the founders and managing partners of a global growth technology firm called Tru Arrow Partners. The son of the late banker, Amschel Rothschild, Life & Style Magazine reports that James Rothschild's net worth is estimated to be $1.3 billion.

The 37-year-old financier comes from an influential family of bankers. The father-of-two worked as an investor with his family and other independent institutions for 15 years before receiving formal training at Hargreave-Hale and Rothschild and Co. in the city of London before moving into real estate investment in Europe. He shifted to New York in 2012 and partnered with Lepe Partners, specializing in investment and advisory.

The Rothschild family began their business in the 1800s and is considered one of the richest families in the world. According to Celebrity Net Worth, they have a whopping combined net worth of $400 billion.

The fame and fortune of the Rothschild family decreased somewhat after the nineteenth century, but they still remain active in mining, finance, real estate, agriculture, winemaking, and philanthropy.

In modern times, the Rothschilds have become much less central to international banking and finance, with many of their art collections and estates being donated to the public. One of their most important business entities is The Rothschild Group, which is responsible for numerous Rothschild financial companies across the globe.

An estate owned by the Rothschild family went on the housing market for 85 million pounds in 2001. The property was the most expensive residential property in history at the time. Located in Kensington Palace Gardens in London, this 9,000-square-foot property was constructed entirely out of marble. Additionally, it boasted an underground parking garage capable of accommodating 20 cars.

On a personal front, James Rothschild and Nicky Hilton first crossed paths at model Petra Eccleston and James Stunt's wedding in Italy. The two later got married in 2015 in London in the presence of their friends and family.

Edited by Atul S