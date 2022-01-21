Who is Cynthia Nixon married to? All about her wife as she shares BTS snaps from 'And Just Like That'

Cynthia Nixon recently posted behind-the-scenes photos from the eighth episode of And Just Like That, a revival of Sex and the City, which started streaming on HBO Max last Thursday.

In the Instagram post, she shared photos with Sara Ramírez, who plays her on-screen love interest on the show, as well as her real-life wife Christine Marinoni, in the middle of shooting a gay parade scene for the episode. Here's the post:

Everything about Christine Marinoni and her relationship with Cynthia Nixon

Nixon and Marinoni have been married for nearly a decade (Image via Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Christine Marinoni is a prominent education activist who also advocates for LGBTQ+ rights. Christine first got involved with activism back in 1995, the year she came out as a lesbian and opened a coffee shop which was LGBTQ+ community-friendly. She previously worked as a special adviser for community partnerships at New York’s Department of Education. She also helped found a non-profit organization named Alliance for Quality Education, which worked to secure high-quality public education for students in 2002.

Nixon, whose first two children (whom she shares with ex partner Danny Mozes) Samuel Joseph, 25, and Charles Ezekiel, 19, were attending public schools, met Marinoni while they were both campaigning for reform in New York’s public school system in 2001. They soon became friends, and then following Nixon's split with Mozes (2003), became lovers in 2004.

The pair announced their engagement in May 2009, while at a New York rally for legalizing gay-marriage. Even though same-sex marriage was by then legalized in many states, the couple decided to wait till it was legalized in New York.

In February 2011, Marinoni gave birth to her first and Cynthia's third child, Max Ellington Nixon-Marinoni. Following the birth, Marinoni took a break from work to look after little Max and his older siblings. Cynthia Nixon and Marinoni finally tied the knot in May 2012, a year after same-sex marriage was legalized in New York state.

