What’s Dakota Johnson’s age? Madame Web casting news draws flak as the internet says actress not old enough

It has been reported that Dakota Johnson is in talks to star in Sony’s Madame Web. Madame Web is yet another character in the Marvel Universe and she will reportedly get her own series now.

Johnson’s deal has not yet been closed but she could be tapped to play the lead in the S.J. Clarkson directorial, written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

Who is Dakota Johnson? Age of the actress revealed

Dakota Mayi Johnson is an American actress, producer and model, born on October 4, 1989. She is currently 32 years of age.

Dakota Johnson made her breakthrough with a supporting role in the action comedy film 21 Jump Street (2012), and went on to star in the independent comedy Goats (2012) and the romantic comedy The Five-Year Engagement (2012). However, she is widely known for starring as Anastasia Steele in the erotic romantic drama film series Fifty Shades (2015–2018). Johnson also received a BAFTA Rising Star Award nomination in 2016.

Dakota Johnson has very swiftly climbed to fame with her two movies, Cha Cha Real Smooth and Am I Ok?, that she starred in and produced at the recently concluded Sundance Film Festival. The film Cha Cha Real Smooth was sold to Apple in a whooping $15 million deal and won the festival’s Audience Award in the U.S. Dramatic category.

The Lost DaughterJohnson is also seen starring in Netflix’s The Lost Daughter, and will next be seen in Persuasion.

Why is Dakota Johnson's casting as Madame Web controversial?

Madame Web or Cassandra Webb is an elderly woman with a neural muscular disease that forces her to be connected to a life support system that resembles a spider’s web. She is usually a supporting character in Marvel comics. The character was created by Denny O'Neil and John Romita Jr.

Kristen McHugh (still here, pinned still relevant) @kristenmchugh22 J. Skyler @jskylerinc



So far they de-aged Aunt May and Agatha Harkness.



That and Cassandra is *disabled* If they ARE going with Cassandra Webb (as opposed to her successor Julia Carpenter), its irritating they are not letting elderly people play characters typically depicted in their twilight years.So far they de-aged Aunt May and Agatha Harkness.That and Cassandra is *disabled* twitter.com/Variety/status… If they ARE going with Cassandra Webb (as opposed to her successor Julia Carpenter), its irritating they are not letting elderly people play characters typically depicted in their twilight years.So far they de-aged Aunt May and Agatha Harkness.That and Cassandra is *disabled* twitter.com/Variety/status… I'd quibble on Aunt May and Agatha. We expect ages to look one way and when they don't, perception goes awry. Tomei is in her 50s. 30ish years older than Holland. Which makes sense for his :Aunt: so. twitter.com/jskylerinc/sta… I'd quibble on Aunt May and Agatha. We expect ages to look one way and when they don't, perception goes awry. Tomei is in her 50s. 30ish years older than Holland. Which makes sense for his :Aunt: so. twitter.com/jskylerinc/sta…

#MyDisabledLifeIsWorthy @Stardust2187 @BerninginCali @Tripping_Crutch @iamjamiefoxx This takes away roles from talented disabled people, who are severely under-represented in the media (meanwhile, non-disabled people ARE NOT). Disability is not a costume you can take off at the end of the day or something you can "learn". @BerninginCali @Tripping_Crutch @iamjamiefoxx This takes away roles from talented disabled people, who are severely under-represented in the media (meanwhile, non-disabled people ARE NOT). Disability is not a costume you can take off at the end of the day or something you can "learn".

The character is now getting her own series with Sony taking up the deal for its first ever female-led comic book adaptation, and Johnson is reportedly being approached to play the role.

CaliBerns @BerninginCali



I mean



Let actors play make believe. It’s what they do best. @Tripping_Crutch God forbid that we let an actor play someone they’re not.I mean @iamjamiefoxx back in 2004 played Ray Charles who was blind and nobody on the planet could have done it better. He won the Oscar easily that year!Let actors play make believe. It’s what they do best. @Tripping_Crutch God forbid that we let an actor play someone they’re not.I mean @iamjamiefoxx back in 2004 played Ray Charles who was blind and nobody on the planet could have done it better. He won the Oscar easily that year!Let actors play make believe. It’s what they do best.

Casting Johnson in the role of a blind and disabled woman has taken the internet by storm. Since Dakota is obviously neither blind nor elderly, many MCU fans and those with disabilities are frustrated that once again, an able-bodied actor will be taking a part away from a disabled actor.

Andrew Rush @RyuuRasshu Not to mention the fact that madame web is blind (at least in the older adaptation, don't know if she's blind in the younger adaptations) and this takes away a blind actor's role in these films too Not to mention the fact that madame web is blind (at least in the older adaptation, don't know if she's blind in the younger adaptations) and this takes away a blind actor's role in these films too

Representation is an important part of any creative endeavor. This ableist and insensitive casting has thus, and rightly so, stirred up some discontent among fans.

