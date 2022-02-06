10 Marvel Universe characters who can easily rival Dragon Ball's Ultra Instinct Goku

The Dragon Ball fanbase in particular always seems to have great fun with power scaling, both against other anime characters. and those from other mediums as well. While Goku versus Superman is no doubt the most popular cross-medium power scale debate, the Marvel comic book universe also gets involved occasionally.

While it may be surprising to those Dragon Ball fans who aren’t too familiar with the Marvel comics, there are in fact characters who can rival Goku. Not only that, but these characters would even be able to rival an Ultra Instinct (UI) Goku.

Here are 10 Marvel Universe characters who can easily rival Ultra Instinct Goku.

Jean Grey and 9 other Marvel characters that can easily rival Dragon Ball’s UI Goku

1) Rogue

Rogue as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

For those unfamiliar with the X-Men, many characters featured in the series are mutated humans, with some evolutionary power granted to them. Rogue is no exception, being granted the power and memories of any person she touches.

Obviously, this would be a concern for Goku, and gives Rogue a way to learn Dragon Ball’s strongest technique without training for it. Although being somewhat gimmicky, there’s no doubt Rogue could match UI Goku with her mutant powers.

2) Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Secret identity Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel has energy-based abilities similar to how Ki functions in Dragon Ball. Carol can manipulate, shoot, control, absorb, and power up with energy, the lattermost of which allows her to access the Binary form.

Essentially, the Binary form is a transformation powerup which doubles Carol’s speed and strength, in addition to being able to generate full-spectrum heat, light, and radiation. With these abilities, Captain Marvel would no doubt give Goku some trouble in a fight.

3) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Despite not being incredibly physically gifted, Doctor Stephen Strange is incredibly skilled in various, powerful mystic arts. Strange’s major powers are the manipulation of time, energy, and matter in addition to various other tricks he uses incredibly creatively.

While a physical battle with Goku would overwhelm Strange, the Doctor no doubt has the tools and intellect to give Dragon Ball’s protagonist some trouble.

4) Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

As is the case with Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch would no doubt be physically overwhelmed by UI Goku in a fight.

Like Doctor Strange, however, her skills in the vein of magic and reality manipulation via Chaos Magic are more than enough to fight Goku. Especially when considering trickery is one of Goku’s greatest weaknesses, Scarlet Witch would undoubtedly be able to give him trouble.

5) Blue Marvel

Blue Marvel as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Blue Marvel’s Secret identity IS Adam Brashear. His powers include molecular manipulation, being invulnerable, the manipulation, absorption, and projection of energy, as well as hand-to-hand combat skills.

From deflecting asteroids to producing antimatter, it seems as though Blue Marvel has done it all in the Marvel universe. There’s little doubt Blue Marvel would be able to give Dragon Ball’s UI Goku a good fight with all these powers, and Blue Marvel just might win depending on the day.

6) Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

The mantle of Ghost Rider has been worn by many in the Marvel universe, but arguably no one wore it better than Alejandra Jones. Jones was proficient enough with the Rider’s powers to raise the dead, summon mythical creatures, eat people’s sins and more.

Combined with Ghost Rider’s incredible strength and durability, there’s little doubt Jones’ Rider would give Dragon Ball's Goku some trouble in a fight.

7) Hercules

Hercules as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

The Marvel universe Hercules is the Olympian Half-God of strength, and one of the few on this list who can claim to match or even overpower Goku in terms of pure physical strength. Thanks to his Half-God lineage, Hercules is both omnipotent and nigh-indestructible.

There’s no doubt Hercules' endurance and durability will outweigh Goku’s, giving Hercules the opportunity to win simply by wearing down the Dragon Ball protagonist.

8) Jean Grey

Jean Grey as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Jean Grey is one of, even arguably the most powerful X-Men in all of the Marvel universe. The power which courses through her is mythicized as being able to drown universes, in addition to her exceptional telekinetic and telepathic skills.

Jean doesn’t even need to fight Goku, as she can simply invade his head and fight him there where Goku is at a clear disadvantage.

9) Silver Surfer

Silver Surfer as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

An envoy of Galactus, Silver Surfer has battled some of the strongest characters in all of Marvel. Surfer wields the Power Cosmic, essentially a God-like power source wielded by Galactus and those who surf him. The Power Cosmic allows one to do almost anything they want, from moving galaxies to raising the dead to what is essentially alchemy.

In addition, Surfer has the powers of telepathy, time travel, and matter and energy manipulation. Combined with his plethora of hand-to-hand combat experience, the Silver Surfer would indeed make a challenging foe for Ultra Instinct Goku.

10) Sentry

Enter captionSentry as seen in the Marvel comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Real name Robert Reynolds, the Sentry is a Marvel superhero who quite literally has, and can do it all. In addition to nigh-invulnerability, matter and energy manipulation, and seemingly limitless strength, his full potential and power are still yet to be seen.

While Sentry may fall short in terms of battle speed and reflexes, his strength is potentially superior to that of Goku. Dragon Ball’s Saiyan protagonist will certainly be hurting from Sentry’s punches, who can use his other superpowers creatively to ensure his hits land on Dragon Ball's Goku.

