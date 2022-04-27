10 Marvel Universe fighters who can beat Dragon Ball's Jiren with eyes closed

Marvel Universe’s heroes and villains are often compared to Dragon Ball’s protagonists to see who can win. However, these comparisons often ignore Universe 11’s Jiren, who truly gave Goku and Vegeta a run for their money in the Tournament of Power.

Having proven himself to be on equal ground with Dragon Ball’s two protagonists, the list of Marvel Universe characters who can beat Jiren is quite exclusive. While some can win, many of these victors are so overpowered that the Pride Trooper can't even damage them.

Here are 10 Marvel Universe fighters who can beat Dragon Ball’s Jiren with their eyes closed, ranked in no particular order.

Marvel Universe’s abstract beings and cosmic rulers wipe the floor with Dragon Ball’s Jiren

1) One-Above-All

One-Above-All as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

As implied by his name, the One-Above-All is the strongest, most unbeatable being within the Marvel Universe. His abilities and strengths are said to be “beyond any known system” of ranking, and his listed weaknesses seem to use that term very loosely.

Overall, there’s little Jiren could do against such an abstract, omnipotent, and omnipresent being. He is the supreme being within the Multiverse and could beat Dragon Ball’s Jiren effortlessly.

2) The Beyonder

The Beyonder as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

The Beyonder’s strengths and powers within the Marvel Universe are as plentiful as his weaknesses are sparse. He is categorized as a nigh-omnipotent being and said to possess no inherent weaknesses outside of extremely specific and unique circumstances.

He’s said to be surpassed only by the previous entry, the One-Above-All. As a result, it’s a fair assumption that he’d easily and effortlessly defeat Dragon Ball’s Jiren.

3) Galactus

Galactus as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Galactus is one of the Marvel Universe’s God-like entities, with him specifically possessing near limitless powers. While his actual fighting skills are somewhat weak, his talent in every other area of strength and skill is incredibly overpowered.

He is said to be the oldest known living entity in the universe, and is therefore considered an immortal, ageless being. There’s little Dragon Ball’s Jiren could do against such overwhelming, inarguable power.

4) Sentry

Sentry as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Sentry is an immortal, incredibly powerful hero within the Marvel Universe. He’s considered one of the strongest beings within the franchise, capable of everything from molecular manipulation to superhuman strength and speed.

The only real weaknesses that can be exploited are a psychic attack or an attack directly on his soul, given his immunity to physical harm. As a result, with Dragon Ball’s Jiren unable to attack him in such a way, there’s little doubt that Sentry wipes the floor with the Pride Trooper.

5) Hyperion

Hyperion as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Hyperion is a skilled fighter who's similar to Sentry within the Marvel Universe, although he receives his strength in a unique way. His body essentially acts as a fusion reactor, collecting cosmic radiation and turning it into strength and power for his body.

As a result, one of his only weaknesses is being separated from the sun, thus stopping the source of his power. While it’s possible that Dragon Ball’s Jiren could create a scenario in which this happens, it’s incredibly likely that Hyperion will power his way through the Pride Trooper.

6) Deadpool

Deadpool as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

While it may seem shocking, the immortal Merc With a Mouth would undoubtedly wipe the floor with Dragon Ball’s Jiren. He possesses a low degree of superhuman strength, but his skills in fighting are exceptional.

Like many other immortal characters in the Marvel Universe, Deadpool has few weaknesses, and even less are realistic in this hypothetical matchup. Unless Jiren has a cure for cancer handy (which would result in the Merc’s healing factor going haywire and becoming a detriment), he’ll lose every time to the most infamous Fourth Wall breaker.

7) Eternity

Eternity as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Eternity is essentially every instance of the Marvel Universe being anthropomorphized into a humanoid figure. He’s an abstract being who is an immortal embodiment of the multiverse, with no known weaknesses to even attempt to exploit in combat.

Despite not being skilled in fighting, such powers are unnecessary to secure victory against Dragon Ball’s Jiren. Eternity can simply manipulate time, space, reality, and matter in a way that leads to his undeniable victory over the Pride Trooper.

8) Living Tribunal

Living Tribunal (center), flanked by Eternity (left) and Infinity (right) (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Similarly, the Living Tribunal is also called an embodiment of the Marvel Universe’s multiverse, but is said to be more powerful than Eternity. The main differentiation, per the Marvel Wiki, is that Tribunal presides over all universes, whereas Eternity oversees a specific one.

Regardless, his status as an abstract and omnipotent being solidifies his superiority over Dragon Ball’s Jiren.

9) Infinity

Infinity (center, gold and black coloring) as seen in the Marvel comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Infinity is the sister of Eternity, possessing similar powers and playing a similar role within the Marvel Universe. The two are abstract entities that are essentially anthropomorphized versions of time and space, possessing similar strengths, powers, and abilities.

What they also share are no exploitable weaknesses, given their high-ranking status relative to mortal beings. As a result, there’s no hope for Dragon Ball’s Jiren to secure victory here.

10) Blue Marvel

Blue Marvel as seen in the comics (Image via Marvel Entertainment)

Finally, Blue Marvel is one of the few within the Marvel Universe who can stand on equal ground with powerhouses Sentry and Hyperion. He’s said to possess superhuman strength and speed, along with super intelligence. Furthermore, he has no weaknesses available for Dragon Ball’s Jiren to realistically exploit.

He’s a peak combatant within Marvel and undoubtedly proves this in each of his fights and appearances. Unfortunately for Jiren, there’s simply no way for him to surpass someone as strong as Blue Marvel.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul