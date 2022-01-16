3 Dragon Ball characters Goku can't beat yet even with Ultra Instinct (and 3 he never will)

With the introduction of Ultra Instinct, it almost seemed as though Dragon Ball protagonist Goku had finally reached his ceiling. While there are still forms to perfect for Ultra Instinct, it felt like Ultra Instinct was the final step for Goku’s powerups.

Yet even if Goku does achieve Autonomous Ultra Instinct, there are still some characters it feels like he can’t beat by himself with the form. There are even some characters which feel like they won't ever be beaten by Goku.

Here are three Dragon Ball characters Goku can’t beat yet even with Ultra Instinct, and another three he never will.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal opinion and contains spoilers!

Three Dragon Ball characters Goku can’t beat yet even with Ultra Instinct

1) Jiren

As seen in Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power, Goku can’t quite beat Jiren yet even with Ultra Instinct. Universe 11’s strongest Pride Trooper went against Ultra Instinct Goku twice and was still standing after both. While Jiren did lose the Tournament of Power, this was thanks to a combined effort from Goku, Frieza, and Android 17, not just an effort on Goku’s part.

2) Beerus

While Ultra Instinct certainly is terrifying, Universe 7’s God of Destruction likely wouldn’t be too phased by it. Whether it’s because Beerus trains with an Autonomous Ultra Instinct user or because he’s just a God of Destruction, it doesn’t feel like UI Goku can beat Beerus yet. While Goku likely will eventually surpass Beerus, that day still feels incredibly far away based on the current series' landscape.

3) Granolah

A colored version of Granolah's manga appearance. (Image via YouTube)

Considering this matchup recently occurred in the Dragon Ball Super manga and ended with Goku’s loss, it’s safe to say Goku can’t quite beat Granolah yet. Even using Ultra Instinct against Granolah wasn’t enough to secure Goku’s win. Considering this is Goku’s most recent fight in the franchise, Goku undoubtedly has a ways to go if he wants to beat Granolah.

Three Dragon Ball characters who Goku never will beat, even with Ultra Instinct

1) Garlic Jr.

Considering Garlic Jr. is one of the only immortal Dragon Ball villains, it’s safe to say Goku will never be able to truly beat him. While Garlic Jr. is foiled twice via use of the Dead Zone, this still isn’t so much a true, combatted defeat, as much as it is a workaround solution. If Garlic Jr. and Goku were ever to fight, Goku would be unable to do any damage and lose as a result - regardless of his powerups.

2) Zeno

The Omni-King of the Universe, Zeno is likely the pinnacle of strength in the contemporary franchise. Zeno is able to erase universes, and enjoys blowing planets up for fun in his spare time. While his exact combat skill is unknown, it’s clear Zeno holds tons of raw power in his hands. As a result, Goku will likely never defeat him even with Autonomous Ultra Instinct.

3) Future Zamasu

Like Garlic Jr., Future Zamasu is also an immortal villain. While this apparently can be superseded by the powers of Zeno’s erasure, it’s likely this is the only way to beat an immortal. In other words, unless Goku is able to attain the same power and abilities that Zeno has, he’ll likely never be able to beat Future Zamasu in a one-on-one fight.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider