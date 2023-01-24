Dragon Ball Super Chapter 90: Release Date and Time, What to expect, and more

Dragon Ball Super chapter 90 will be released in Japan on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga on the official website of Viz Media, the MANGAPlus website of Shueisha, or the Shonen Jump+ app of Shueisha.

In the past few chapters, fans have seen how Trunks and Goten are balancing high school and fighting crime as local superheroes. The previous chapter focused on Trunks attending classes, facing competition from an opponent during classes, and desperately attempting to win over Mai.

However, the chapter was well-balanced in terms of action, as Trunks and Goten easily defeated the enemy Android posing as a student. It remains to be seen what Dr. Hedo will do next to recover his stolen disk.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Dr. Hedo's next plan will presumably be revealed in Dragon Ball Super chapter 90

Release date and time

Goten and Trunks as seen in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film (Image via Toei Animation)

The manga is currently adding a humorous slice-of-life prequel to the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film. For many readers, this reminded them of the original Dragon Ball series and was thus well received. Dragon Ball Super chapter 90 chapter will be available on the following dates and times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Monday, February 20

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Monday, February 20

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Monday, February 20

Central European Time: 4 pm, Monday, February 20

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Monday, February 20

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Monday, February 20

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Tuesday, February 21

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Tuesday, February 21

What to expect in Dragon Ball Super chapter 90?

Dr. Hedo as seen in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film (Image via Toei Animation)

Following the failure of Beta No. 1 in the previous chapter, readers will most likely learn about Dr. Hedo's plans to create better androids in Dragon Ball Super chapter 90. It makes sense that Hedo was so taken with both Saiyaman X-1 and Saiyaman X-2 that he will create the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero androids Gamma X-1 and Gamma X-2.

On a lighter note, readers can expect to see more of Trunks' courting of Mai, as well as his adventures as a local superhero with Goten in Dragon Ball Super chapter 90. Trunks has received far more attention than his friend thus far, but perhaps this will change as the series progresses.

Spoilers or raw scans of Dragon Ball Super chapter 90 are not yet available, so this is all speculative, but things are definitely heading in the direction of Dr. Hedo being apprehended and put in prison by the youngsters. Chapter 90 of Dragon Ball Super won't adapt the film's events until after that happens.

What happened in Dragon Ball Super chapter 89?

Goten and Trunks as seen in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film (Image via Toei Animation)

Readers were treated to teenage drama as well as exciting action scenes in the previous chapter. Trunks began by attempting to decipher what was on Dr. Gero's disk, which he had stolen. Then he and Mai went to school.

Trunks met Baytah, a new transfer student, with whom he competed in a basketball game and later in math class. Baytah was revealed to be Beta No. 1, sent by Dr. Hedo to find out who had attacked his zombies and to retrieve Dr. Gero's disk.

Beta No. 1 attacked Goten thinking he was the one who stole the disk, but Trunks took advantage of the distraction by putting on Saiyaman X-1's costume. On the high school grounds, a brawl broke out, and Goten eventually got involved.

Beta No. 1 was totally defeated and sent back with either Trunks or Goten's identities being revealed even to Mai who got a close look at Saiyaman X-1. However, Dr. Hedo was seen to be heavily influenced by both the Saiyaman duo's powers and costume designs. As a result, he resolved to create better androids in the future.

Poll : 0 votes