Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Blu Ray and DVD release details

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the second movie of Dragon Ball Super, is the latest addition to the mammoth franchise. After a successful theatrical run, fans are now waiting for the DVD release and the official streaming availability.

It has been reported that Toei Animation, which holds the rights for distributing the movie in Japan, has confirmed that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be released on December 7, 2022, in Japan.

Although the international release hasn't been confirmed yet, it is believed to be late this year or early 2023.

According to reports, Toei Animation will release the home media for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in 4K Ultra HD Blu Ray/Blu Ray/DVD. Fans who have missed the official theatrical run can purchase the DVD soon. It will first be released in Japan on December 7 and later internationally, the date for which is yet to be announced.

We highly encourage fans to opt for official platforms to watch the movie as it supports the mangaka and the production studios.

Hype @DbsHype Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO will be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu Ray/Blu Ray/DVD on December 7th, 2022! Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO will be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu Ray/Blu Ray/DVD on December 7th, 2022! https://t.co/I5CY4X2mlz

Details on when the movie will be available for streaming are still unknown. However, it is speculated that Crunchyroll will be the one to launch it since the company was responsible for distributing the film, with Sony, to international theatres. We are still awaiting an official confirmation from Crunchyroll.

The movie was initially set to be released in Japan in April of this year. However, it was pushed to June 11 because of a cyberattack on Toei Animation's company network, which led to the production house shutting down all of its online data as a safety measure. Subsequently, the movie came out internationally on August 22.

Chronologically falling right after the latest completed DB Super Hero arc of the manga, Granolah the Survivor Arc, the movie tells the story of Piccolo and Gohan's quest to defeat the newly resurrected Red Ribbon Army.

charusharu @charusharu Finally caught Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero on a plane ride. They may as well have called it "Dragon Ball Piccolo: Piccolo" because our man stole the show. Finally caught Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero on a plane ride. They may as well have called it "Dragon Ball Piccolo: Piccolo" because our man stole the show. 💚 https://t.co/muRSHhwGyw

After Goku defeated Commander Red and his Red Ribbon Army, the evil organization returned with the aid of Commander Red's son, Magenta, using the Red Pharmaceuticals. They must again be dealt with, and Piccolo and Gohan have taken up the mantle. The movie was lauded by fans and critics alike, with many appreciating the focus on Piccolo and its overall nostalgia evoking characterization and narrative.

In summation, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be released in DVD and Blu Ray format on December 7, 2022, in Japan. However, we don't have information on the international release yet.

