Dragon Ball Super: Is Granolah a Saiyan?

The current Dragon Ball Super manga arc, the Granolah the Survivor arc, has wowed fans since its start. Between the appearance of Ultra Ego Vegeta and a cameo from Bardock, fans have been loving the current arc.

One widely praised aspect of this Dragon Ball Super arc has been Granolah’s creative use of the Dragon Balls to make him the strongest fighter in the universe. This not only made him the strongest but gave him access to the moves and abilities of the other most powerful warriors in the universe.

Yet fans seem confused on one thing; in the wake of Granolah’s wish and subsequent appearance change, is Granolah a Saiyan?

Dragon Ball Super fans everywhere asking if Granolah is a Saiyan, seemingly due to his wish and what it gave him

Dragon Ball Super’s Granolah the Survivor arc sees the eponymous character Granolah on his journey to revenge for his mother and race. In the course of this journey, Granolah finds the Cerealian Dragon Balls and uses them to wish himself the strongest in the universe.

This wish comes with a price, however. Namely, the wish will take 150 years of lifespan from Granolah, which would leave him with just three years of life left. Granolah accepts, wanting to achieve his revenge no matter what the cost is. Through this wish, Granolah also gains some techniques like Instant Transmission without needing to train with or master them.

After Granolah’s wish, his hair grows, and he begins emitting an electric aura due to his newfound power. While these characteristics are typical of a Super Saiyan 3 transformation, Granolah is not a Saiyan and doesn’t go Super Saiyan 3 here. While Granolah’s wish did give him access to certain techniques, biologically locked power-ups such as Super Saiyan are still unattainable.

Granolah is the last surviving Cerealian, the natives of Planet Cereal who lived there with Namekians. Both groups were sadly wiped out when the Frieza Army came to annex and sell the planet through the Heeters, which they eventually did to the current resident Sugarians. Granolah was the sole survivor thanks to his guardian Monaito and the actions of Bardock the night of the Frieza Army’s invasion.

Wrapping up

As a result, Granolah is by no means a Saiyan. He is purely a Cerealian warrior, a native of the planet Cereal where Sugarians currently reside.

While his post-wish transformation gives him the appearance of a Super Saiyan 3, this is merely a coincidence in design. Just because Granolah wished to be the strongest in the universe and received techniques some Saiyans use does not mean he is Saiyan himself.

Be sure to support Dragon Ball Super by keeping up with the manga’s monthly release and news for the Super Heroes movie, releasing in April 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar