Dragon Ball Super: 12 characters Ultra Ego Vegeta can defeat with ease

Dragon Ball Super’s most recent manga arc has introduced both Ultra Ego Vegeta and a worthy adversary to the form via Granolah. Truly, this most recent arc has been one of the most exciting yet for the series.

While Ultra Ego is still relatively new, its dominance is already quite clear given Vegeta’s ease in dealing with Granolah. Considering Granolah successfully wished to be the strongest in the universe, Vegeta is clearly able to go toe-to-toe with any character in Dragon Ball Super and beyond.

That being said, here are 12 characters Ultra Ego Vegeta can defeat with ease.

1) Toppo

Toppo's God of Destruction form as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

During the Tournament of Power, Toppo, in his God of Destruction form, lost to a Super Saiyan Blue Evolved Vegeta. Considering Toppo’s own training in the God of Destruction ways couldn’t beat SSBE, an Ultra Ego Vegeta would make incredibly quick work of Toppo.

2) Hit

Hit as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

Especially considering Vegeta knows how Hit’s Time-Skip works, Ultra Ego Vegeta could easily defeat Universe 6’s strongest warrior. The Super Saiyan Blue Kaioken form proved overwhelming for Hit, something which is leagues below Ultra Ego Vegeta. As a result, an Ultra Ego Vegeta would undoubtedly defeat Hit with ease.

3) Frieza

Golden Frieza powers up as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

Whether Golden or regular, the self-proclaimed ruler of the universe would fall hard and fast to Ultra Ego Vegeta. Having been defeated in his Golden Form by a Super Saiyan Blue Goku and a Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, there’s no chance Frieza could put up a fight against Ultra Ego Vegeta. As a result, this matchup is won by Ultra Ego Vegeta with ease, whether it’s Dragon Ball Super’s Frieza or any other version.

4) Future Trunks

Future Trunks as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

While Future Trunks’ Super Saiyan 2 Rage form was quite impressive to even Goku and Vegeta, it’s still not enough to match Ultra Ego Vegeta. Not having God ki is simply too much of a handicap, especially going against a form that requires mastery of God ki. So Ultra Ego Vegeta would make quick work of Dragon Ball Super’s incarnation of Future Trunks, which is easily the strongest.

5) Perfect Cell

Perfect Cell powering up. (Image via Toei Animation)

While Perfect Cell proved no match for Vegeta during his appearance in Dragon Ball Z, things are different in the time of Dragon Ball Super. Similar to how Future Trunks’ advanced Super Saiyan 2 state is no match for God ki, someone defeated by base Super Saiyan 2 has no chance. Although menacing at his time, Perfect Cell just doesn’t stand a chance against Ultra Ego Vegeta and other Dragon Ball Super exclusive power ups.

6) Kid Buu

Kid Buu charges up an attack. (Image via Toei Animation)

Much like Perfect Cell, Vegeta was no match for Kid Buu during the pink persecutor’s reign of terror in Dragon Ball Z. Yet, by the time Dragon Ball Super comes around and Ultra Ego Vegeta is born, Kid Buu’s power is insignificant.

Considering a Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta would likely beat Kid Buu, an Ultra Ego Vegeta as seen in Dragon Ball Super would wipe the floor with the cackling maniac.

7) Cabba

Super Saiyan Cabba as seen during the Dragon Ball Super anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

Although Cabba’s growth as seen throughout Dragon Ball Super is astonishing, the interuniversal protege would unfortunately be no match for his master as Ultra Ego Vegeta. Like other entries, this isn’t necessarily a knock on Cabba or his strength; it’s merely looking at the facts and being able to say without doubt that Ultra Ego Vegeta would easily defeat Cabba as of the current Dragon Ball Super releases.

8) Kefla

Kefla charges up an attack in the Dragon Ball Super anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

While Ultra Ego Vegeta would still undoubtedly win (and with ease, no less), Kefla might actually give him a good warmup. Being the fusion of Kale and Caulifla, Kefla boasts Kale’s Legendary Super Saiyan power combined with Caulifla’s battle intellect and attitude. While it’d be an intriguing fight to watch, there’s no doubt Ultra Ego Vegeta would easily beat Kefla.

9) Frost

Despite his multiple appearances and targeting of Vegeta throughout Dragon Ball Super, Frost never really is able to put Vegeta on edge. During the Tournament of Destroyers, Frost and Vegeta find themselves matched up.

However, those of you who blinked may have missed it, as Vegeta was able to beat Frost in his base Super Saiyan form with one punch. Clearly, Frost stands zero chance against Ultra Ego Vegeta.

10) Dyspo

Dyspo is attacked by Hit during the Tournament of Power. (Image via Toei Animation)

Being one of the upper tier members of the Pride Troopers and a speedy fighter, Dyspo may also provide a good warmup for Ultra Ego Vegeta. Yet unfortunately, Dyspo simply doesn’t have the speed or power needed to even be a slight concern for Vegeta in his newest form.

If he did, fans would know him as THE strongest Pride Trooper, not one of the strongest. Based on Dyspo’s Dragon Ball Super appearances so far, Ultra Ego Vegeta wins without any concern.

11) Vegito

Super Saiyan Blue Vegito as seen in Dragon Ball Super. (Image via Toei Animation)

While Vegito may seem a worthy adversary to Ultra Ego Vegeta, there’s one key point that must be remembered. Even though Vegito is the stronger fusion canonically, the time limit is a major concern which would definitely pose problems.

Vegito reached his time limit against fused Zamasu, one of the lesser Dragon Ball Super villains. Therefore, there’s no way Vegito could stand a chance against Ultra Ego Vegeta.

12) Gogeta

Gogeta as seen in Dragon Ball Super. (Image via Toei Animation)

The alternate option of fusing, the Fusion Dance, doesn’t make for a challenge against Ultra Ego Vegeta either. Although the time limit isn’t a concern here, the significant drop in power compared to Potara is concerning.

While Gogeta may be able to last longer in the battle than Vegito, it doesn’t mean the chances of winning are higher. As a result, it’s fair to assume that even Dragon Ball Super’s Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta would be easily beaten by Ultra Ego Vegeta.

