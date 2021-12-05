Dragon Ball Super: 10 characters who could survive Hakai

Dragon Ball Super has introduced many new forms and abilities during both the anime and manga’s runs. From Super Saiyan God to Ultra Ego, so much was added to the Dragon Ball franchise.

Likely the most dangerous new ability from Dragon Ball Super is the Hakai, primary tool of the Gods of Destruction. When hit with a full power Hakai, any mortal (as Beerus states in the manga that Hakai doesn’t work on immortals) will instantly be destroyed, leaving no trace of themselves behind.

Yet we do see a few characters resist less concentrated Hakai energy during the series. From this, we can assume that a less concentrated Hakai blast is somewhat resistible. That being said, here are 10 characters who could survive Hakai.

10 Dragon Ball Super characters who could survive a diluted (and in some cases, full force) Hakai energy blast

1) Frieza

Frieza seen in Dragon Ball Super wielding diluted Hakai energy. (Image via Toei Animation)

In the Dragon Ball Super anime, fans see Frieza not only resist but take control of a Hakai blast. While this blast didn’t come directly from a God of Destruction, this is still a remarkable feat. This is also the first time we see Hakai energy being resisted, giving us a rough benchmark for the power needed to do so. Frieza also survives a Hakai blast during the Tournament of Power.

2) Goku

Goku fights through the Hakai blast Frieza launches at him. (Image via Toei Animation)

Funnily enough, Frieza actually ends up launching the Hakai blast he takes control of at Goku. Being stronger than Frieza, naturally Goku is able to resist the Hakai energy, albeit needing a bit of time to do so. As the strongest warrior Universe 7 has, it makes sense for Goku to be able to resist diluted Hakai energy.

3) Vegeta

Vegeta not only resists Hakai, but is shown to be able to cut through it during the Tournament of Power, while the Prince of all Saiyans fights Toppo. Fans can literally see Vegeta cut through the Hakai energy, dissipating it with his Super Saiyan Blue Evolved form easily. Vegeta also learns how to handle Hakai power himself, through his training with Beerus and attainment of Ultra Ego.

4) Toppo

Toppo's God of Destruction form. (Image via Toei Animation)

Similar to Vegeta, Toppo is also shown to be somewhat on a God of Destruction level status with his use of Hakai energy. Since Toppo has access to this form and energy we can also assume he can resist diluted Hakai energy as well.

5) Jiren

Jiren as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

Being the Ultimate Warrior from Universe 11, even stronger than Toppo, Jiren would surely be able to resist a diluted Hakai blast. Jiren was able to survive an assault from Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku, putting him on a truly elite status within Dragon Ball Super and DB in general. There’s no question that with this level of strength, Jiren could resist diluted Hakai energy.

6) Garlic Jr.

Garlic Jr. is one of the few characters in Dragon Ball Super and the rest of the franchise who actually attained immortality from the Dragon Balls. As the Dragon Ball Super manga points out, Hakai doesn’t work on immortal beings. As a result, Garlic Jr. would not only be able to survive a diluted Hakai blast but presumably a full strength one as well.

7) Future Zamasu

Like Garlic Jr., Future Zamasu is another Dragon Ball Super character who is one of the few to obtain true immortality in the series. While Future Zamasu did end up being vulnerable to Zeno’s erasure powers, as an immortal, Future Zamasu should be able to survive a diluted or full strength Hakai blast.

8) Angels

Angels of the various Universes as seen in Dragon Ball Super. (Image via Dragon Ball Wiki)

The Angels are an interesting case. In the Dragon Ball Super anime, it states that Hakai can universally destroy everything, whether corporeal or not. Yet in the Dragon Ball Super manga Moro arc, fans are told Angels are immortal, as long as they don’t violate Angel Law. In other words, as long as they follow Angel Law, the Angels should be immortal. Therefore, it’s safe to assume a diluted Hakai energy blast would not be the death of Whis.

9) Zeno

King Zeno as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

Being Omni King of the Universe, Zeno must be immune to the Hakai effects. Being more powerful than the Gods of Destruction themselves, as well as ruling over them, it makes total sense. If Zeno was able to be destroyed with Hakai, then what’s stopping the Gods of Destruction in Dragon Ball Super from rising up against him during the Tournament of Power arc? Surely it must be that Zeno is immune to any and all Hakai effects.

10) Omni Guards

Zeno and his guards as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

Also Read Article Continues below

Building off of that point, Zeno’s Omni Guards, as seen in Dragon Ball Super, must also be unaffected by Hakai energy. If the Gods of Destruction were to rise up, this would make their presence totally pointless otherwise. While Zeno may not necessarily need them to quell the rebellion, their employment wouldn’t make much sense, unless they could resist Hakai energy.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider