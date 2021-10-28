Ranking the strongest Gods of Destruction in Dragon Ball: From most powerful to least

Dragon Ball is one of the most popular anime and manga franchises to exist today. This masterpiece was Akira Toriyama’s brainchild and has evolved into one of the most iconic anime and manga series with an evergrowing fan base.

Fans definitely loved the Tournament of Power arc as it featured some of the strongest characters ever in the Dragon Ball universe. This article will briefly discuss which God of Destruction is the strongest among the 12 universes.

Rankings of Gods of Destruction in Dragon Ball

1) Beerus

Beerus is the God of Destruction hailing from Universe 7. He is the strongest God of Destruction among the 12 universes in Dragon Ball. He trained with Whis, which makes him extremely powerful, and it would take Beerus barely any effort to completely obliterate his opponents. Obviously, the only characters that are stronger than him are his mentors, Zeno and Whis.

2) Belmod

Belmod is the God of Destruction of Universe 11. He is someone who could certainly give Beerus a run for his money in Dragon Ball. There is no proof of Belmod’s power in the manga or the show, but Whis had once mentioned that he could possibly be stronger than Beerus.

3) Champa

Beerus’ twin brother, Champa, is the God of Destruction from Universe 6 and is definitely one of the strongest Gods of Destruction in this list. His attendant is Vados, who claims to be stronger than Whis. Whis denies this claim as it has been a long time since he trained with Vados. So, it is safe to assume that Champa is definitely quite powerful.

4) Mosco

Mosco is the God of destruction from Universe 3. The large robot is called Mosco, and the person piloting it is called Mule. While the series has not explored this character as much as Beerus, he is certainly one of the strongest Gods of Destruction. Mule's incredible intellect allowed him to build a machine with powers comparable to those of a God of Destruction.

5) Quitela

Quitela is the God of Destruction hailing from Universe 4. In the manga, he defeats Iwne, the God of Destruction from Universe 1, and also manages to fight against Beerus. While he did beat Beerus in an arm wrestling match, Beerus promptly claimed that he would win in an actual fight if it ever happened.

6) Heles

She is the God of Destruction hailing from Universe 2 and is as incredibly strong as she is beautiful. Having mastered the use of her magical bow, she has even shot an arrow that managed to pierce the arm of Liquiir, Universe 8's God of Destruction.

7) Arak

The God of Destruction from Universe 5 is one of the more disciplined ones among the lot. He uses a special rush attack called Headshot which is also used by Beerus. He seeks to expand his universe’s potential with a minimal amount of destruction in contrast to the other Gods of Destruction.

8) Rumsshi

This God of Destruction from Universe 10 is particularly known for his eccentric behavior. Finding the destruction of planets too time-consuming, he is one of the laziest members of this list and loves to be praised. He is a strong God of Destruction who was trained by Kusu and his Battle Roar is extremely powerful.

9) Giin

He is the God of Destruction of universe 12 who was almost killed by Beerus’ Destruction Sphere, but was fortunately saved by Sidra’s barrier. The only move of his that was revealed in the manga was Continuous Energy Bullets.

10) Liquiir

The God of Destruction from Universe 8 was nearly killed by Heles’ arrow which ended up piercing his arm. He even found it hard to wriggle out of Mosco’s grip. Liquiir is definitely one of the weaker Gods of Destruction in the Dragon Ball universe.

11) Sidra

The God of Destruction hailing from Universe 9 seemed to be on the same level as Golden Frieza. That being said, he is still far weaker than Beerus, even though he managed to deflect Beerus' Destruction Sphere.

12) Iwne

The God of Destruction hailing from Universe 1 is considered to be the weakest member of this list. The fact that he was instantly defeated by Quitela is obviously proof that Iwne is not a strong God of Destruction.

The aforementioned characters have not received much screen time, except for Beerus and Champa. Therefore, the list is not absolute and reflects the writer’s opinions.

