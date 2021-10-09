Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero - 5 things you probably missed in the trailer

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero fans received a fresh look at the hit franchise's upcoming movie, but did they catch all the important details in the new trailer?

While the movie is set to premiere in Japan sometime in 2022, a more specific release date is yet to be announced. One fact that has been confirmed for the film is that it will take place 10 years after Goku fought Majin Buu.

This article details everything fans might've missed in the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero trailer.

The most interesting details featured in the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero trailer

5) Piccolo has a house with a mailbox

Piccolo's house (Image via Toei Entertainment)

It appears as if Piccolo's house may be the main setting in the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. The house was shown to be near a tall rocky outcropping upon which Piccolo is seen sitting.

The good news is, if Piccolo has any mail to send or receive, he'll be equipped for that in the film.

4) Glimpse of new characters

Gamma 2 in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Image via Toei Entertainment)

While no one is certain whether they'll be friends or foes of the protagonist, two new characters were shown momentarily in the trailer.

These guys go by Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 respectively, and the only other fact known about them is that they're alien twins and sport trendy yellow outfits. It seems likely that the pair will have a major role in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

3) Pan is training under Piccolo

Pan in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Image via Toei Entertainment)

Pan's age isn't the only thing that's changed in the new film, Goku's granddaughter will see her training supervised by none other than Piccolo.

That will certainly make for an interesting plot, especially since it's been confirmed that Pan will play a significant role in Dragon Ball's latest motion picture.

2) Old characters receive new designs

Korin design debuted for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Image via Toei Entertainment)

Fans will be happy to see a few characters getting revamped designs in the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. Of course, some looks are more fresh than others.

Dende and Bulma each appear to have new attire, though rather unsurprisingly, Korin doesn't seem to have changed much.

1) Dende has bulked up a bit

Small Dende (Image via Toei Entertainment)

Amongst all the wonderful information revealed by the latest trailer and announcements at New York Comic Con, fans might be most delighted for little Dende.

Well, perhaps he isn't quite as small as fans were accustomed to, because his newly released design shows Dende's made some progress in the height category.

There was no shortage of surprises in the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie teaser trailer. Now, it's only a matter of time until the film comes out and audiences can see it in all its glory.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul