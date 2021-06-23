How to defend against the homing dash in Dragon Ball FighterZ

The super dash of Dragon Ball FighterZ is one of the most basic and frustrating mobility options every character in the game has access to. It lets the player zoom towards the opponent.

The super dash, however, is not as difficult to deal with as it seems, and at higher levels of play it does not see raw use because of how risky it is to do.

This guide will go into how to deal with the super dash in Dragon Ball FighterZ and punish opponents that are fond of spamming this move.

Dragon Ball FighterZ: Defending against the homing dash

Here are five main things to keep in mind when defending against super dashes:

1) Block high and do not attempt to punish a super dash on block

Super dashes are safe on block, and one of the biggest beginner mistakes in Dragon Ball FighterZ is to mash buttons upon blocking the opponent’s super dash. It's one of the simplest frame traps in the game and it’s why opponents love mixing super dashes into block-strings.

So remember not to try and punish this move after blocking and blocking high, as moves performed during a super-dash count as overheads.

2) Use reflect to put some distance from the opponent

Reflects are also another universally available option in Dragon Ball FighterZ (with the exception of Videl) that can be used to stop an opponent’s super dash from connecting. Reflects can be performed by pressing 4S.

The main problem with reflects: since they make the opponent back away, it is not possible to punish their attempts at super-dashing. Player have to use the distance and create offensive opportunities.

3) 2H is the best and most standard punish for super dashes

Down heavy or 2H has a slow start-up but has invincibility that allows players in Dragon Ball FighterZ to punish super-dashes even when performed relatively late. It allows players to use a full punish combo and is definitely the best option available against super dashes in the game.

However, it is quite dependent on player reactions and will have to be actively practiced. A general strategy opponents use to avoid this is to super-dash from a closer distance so that the player cannot press 2H in time.

4) Jumping light or medium attacks can counter super dashes if timed well

This is more of a character specific tip because not every character in Dragon Ball FighterZ can use these buttons to punish a super dash. It’s also quite hard to time this right to counter-attack.

This is more of an option for when opponents super dash while the player is in the air. It’s in general quite hard to deal with super dashes while in the air, but with practice it becomes possible to punish opponents who super dash while in the air too.

5) Most raw supers counter super dashes

This is the most unusual tip of the lot, and it’s because doing supers without confirming them is pretty weird in Dragon Ball FighterZ. But it’s a valid option to deal with super dashes as supers have invincibility frames at the start.

It’s a meter hungry option, but a definitive way of telling an opponent to back off. Supers that are command grabs do not work when dealing with super dashes.

Edited by Gautham Balaji