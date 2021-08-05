Fortnite Bubble Gum Hologram is turning players into 'Majin Buu' from Dragon Ball

The Fortnite Bubble Gum Hologram has some fans comparing it to the notorious Majin Buu of Dragon Ball fame.

Majin Buu comes in many forms. Most notable is the Innocent Buu form. This was the first one to appear on screen in Dragon Ball Z. The big pink blob of a villain turned hero became an iconic character.

Now, in Fortnite, this Bubble Gum Hologram has popped up, turning players into their own big pink blobs. It is also reminiscent of Majin Buu's attack known as the Mystic Ball Attack used by the Kid Buu and Super Buu forms.

'Majin Buu' comparisons to Fortnite Bubble Gum Hologram

Image via Toei Animation

There are several different Alien Hologram pads in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7. They range from providing low-gravity to freezing players' feet with ice for faster, yet uncontrollable, movement.

YouTube PumpkinZ has put together a video showcasing all of the Alien Holgram pads in Fortnite thus far. The Low-Gravity, Rift, Ice and Bubble Gum all make appearances in the video.

The Bubble Gum Hologram pad is the most recent one to get players talking. It engulfs the player in a pink goo-looking substance. This eventually forms a solid pink ball that allows players to bounce around.

A video by FortniteBRFeed shows off the Fortnite Bubble Gum Hologram even further. It is hard to miss the resemblance to Majin Buu, especially from its first appearance in the Dragon Ball Z anime. It forms just like the Hologram does.

This is obviously a coincidence, but it has Fortnite fans wondering even further about the recent survey sent out. The survey indicated a wide range of collaborations Fortnite could do, including Dragon Ball Z.

Okay, one, this list is all kinds of mixed up bc it got some characters and media in categories where they don't belong.



Two, they really tryna put MAJIN BUU in the game. I'm DEAD.



Three, could you imagine how TOXIC Youngboy skins would be in Fortnite???😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/2mqZheRnYC — 1stPlayer™ (@1stPlayer_Plays) July 26, 2021

Fans have reacted to the fact that Majin Buu could eventually make it into the battle royale. It is unknown what type of collaboration Epic Games will eventually move further with, but the list is quite long.

MAJIN BUU IN FORTNITE PLEEEEEEASE COME ON https://t.co/ULk6sBZBIc — Hazzy 🍔 (@Hazzy_von_Swag) July 25, 2021

Majin Buu is listed under the Comic/Anime section all by himself as a character that could eventually appear as a skin in Fortnite. Of course, more Dragon Ball Z characters will likely come if it does happen, but until then, use the Bubble Gum Hologram to pretend.

Edited by Sabine Algur