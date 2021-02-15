Dragon Ball Super Season 2: Release date rumors and everything known so far

The first season of Dragon Ball Super took the anime community by storm. The gripping storyline and beautiful animation was nothing short of a masterpiece.

The many storylines in the series had great development, and there were some amazing character transformations. The Tournament of Power arc was one of the best arcs the Dragon Ball series has had to date.

The first season came to a close in March 2018, following which Dragon Ball Legends was launched. While the game was fine, fans were most interested in knowing when the second season of Dragon Ball Super will be released.

When does season 2 of Dragon Ball Super come out?

Dragon Ball celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2019. There was speculation that Season 2 of Dragon Ball Super would arrive in July 2019, but that didn't happen.

Then a pandemic struck the world, sending every active project on a hiatus. With the world slowly adjusting to the new normal, projects are getting back on track bit by bit.

Although there are rumors that the second season of Dragon Ball Super may arrive in 2021, Toei Animation hasn't said anything about a release date yet.

@ToeiAnimation soo Dragonball Super season 2 updates? — It's the High Ground for Me (@_RealJalil) January 18, 2021

Advertisement

When is dragon ball super season 2 dropping @ToeiAnimation — Moe Tweets (@MoeDarYt) February 5, 2021

It's been over two years since the series came to a close, and fans are still demanding a new season of Dragon Ball Super.

but addison will they ever release dragon ball super season 2? — TGX (@ItsTGx) February 5, 2021

I watch dragon ball super alot

Season 2 are they going to make it — ChackoSyaki(married ) (@chackosyaki) February 4, 2021

Despite the lack of information about the second season, fans believe that it'll eventually be announced. The manga has to progress further before the second season launches.

Advertisement

According to one Twitter user, when Season one of Dragon Ball Super was released, the manga was already at Goku vs Hit. Once the manga makes enough progress with Season two, the series will likely come out.

Season 2 will come for sure. The manga has to get farther so enough content is out. When the super anime first started the manga was already at goku vs hit. Its all just patience — Gogeta (ヒーロー) (@Parody_Gogeta) February 4, 2021

To make it true that Dragon Ball Super Season 2 is confirmed to happen, the manga continues , the story isn’t finished just because of the Tournament of Power arc, it’s still going😎😎😎🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BPpy9EcAEw — Frank Zekken (@yuukisimp) February 7, 2021

Dragon Ball Super, followed by Dragon Ball Super: Broly, set the bar really high for the Dragon Ball series. Fans will be hoping that the second season can exceed the set standards.

Akira Toriyama will likely be heavily involved with the second season of Dragon Ball Super just like he was with the Broly saga.