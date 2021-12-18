Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes gets new trailer and release date at Jump Festa 22

Dragon Ball Super fans are pretty excited as Jump Festa 2022 is well underway. Like every other shonen series, Dragon Ball Super fans had a lot to look forward to since they confirmed a panel that would announce the news.

Fans were quite excited as they got to watch the first trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes that finally revealed Goku’s son. In addition, the panel also revealed that the movie will be released in April 2022.

Jump Festa 2022: Upcoming Dragon Ball Super

movie’s trailer and release date revealed

Dragon Ball Super fans have all the reasons to be hyped as the panel just revealed a new trailer and the release date of the movie. According to the panel in Jump Festa 2022, Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes will be released on April 22, 2022. The trailer gave fans plenty of reasons to be excited about.

The new trailer introduces the Red Ribbon Army and transitions to Gamma 2 charging towards Piccolo. The trailer proceeds to show the two characters in a typical stand-off-like manner. At this point, the trailer revealed a new piece of information that was not revealed in the previous preview.

It seems like Gohan will be the main protagonist of the movie and will go up against Gamma 1, Gamma 2 and the Red Ribbon Army.

It’s refreshing to see Goku play the role of a supporting character and Gohan take the lead. Later, we see Pan performing a flying kick and transitioning back to Gohan and Gamma's fight. In the end, Gohan transformed into Super Saiyan form and fans were ecstatic to witness this transformation.

Where to watch Jump Festa 2022

The excitement continued to build as the convention returned with virtual and in-person events this year. One can watch the Jump Festa 2022 live on the official YouTube channel and its website, Jump Festa NAVI.

Additionally, fans can stream this live event by downloading the Jump Festa app, available on both the Play Store and App Store. To access the entire schedule for Jump Festa, click here.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha