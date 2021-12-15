Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero key visual revealed ahead of Jump Festa 2022

Dragon Ball Super fans have all the reasons to be excited since the key visual for Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes has been released. Toei Animation had announced that the movie was in the works a couple of months ago.

While some fans were not entirely happy with the trailer due to the CGI-heavy art style, they are excited since the key visual has revealed some vital information.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes key visual revealed

Along with the first key visual for Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes, an important piece of information has been released. The trailer was released on October 9, 2021, and fans complained about the art style. But the trailer did not feature Gohan in the trailer, implying that he did not have an important role to play.

Dragon Ball Hype. @DbsHype Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO official Key Visual!



More info this weekend! Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO official Key Visual!More info this weekend! https://t.co/ZdYO6DFoon

Geekdom101 is a famous YouTuber well-known for his Dragon Ball Super content. In one of his videos, he mentioned that Gohan would have a much more significant role in the movie than what was implied in the trailer.

While some fans argued about the credibility and authenticity of the news, the key visual seems to be proving it right. In the Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes key visual, Gohan is standing in the center, which could mean that he is of great significance in the movie.

For the fans wondering why he wasn’t shown in the trailer, the reason could be that Toei Animation wanted to have a huge reveal/announcement during the Jump Festa 2022.

The Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes - Poster analysis

The Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes poster is well-designed and has all the characters posing in a way where they perform their signature moves. Gohan seems to be performing the Masenko, Vegeta performing the Gallick Gun, Goku performing the Kamehameha and Piccolo performing the Makankosappo.

The poster also has Gohan’s daughter Pan standing next to her father. Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 are standing behind the main cast along with the Red Ribbon Army, who are present next to Pan.

What are the fans expecting out of the Jump Festa 2022?

Fans anticipate an announcement with respect to Dragon Ball Super: Super Heroes in the upcoming Jump Festa 2022. The announcement could reveal more information with respect to the movie along with the tentative release date.

Fans await further announcements from Toei Animation with respect to the aforementioned movie.

