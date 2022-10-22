Is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero on Crunchyroll? Streaming details explained

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is finally out after much anticipation and with a theatrical run on its end, fans are now wondering when the movie will be available for streaming and if Crunchyroll will be airing it.

The second installment of the Dragon Ball Super movie was released in Japan on June 11 and internationally on August 22.

Is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero available on Crunchyroll for streaming?

To answer the question - no, it is currently not available for streaming on Crunchyroll or on any streaming platform.

That being said, the film is being distributed internationally by Crunchyroll with Sony, and they were responsible for bringing the movie to theaters. The movie saw its theatrical release in August 2022, but fans still have to wait for streaming it online.

Since Crunchyroll holds the rights to the anime and currently has the Dragon Ball Super anime series available for streaming, it is believed that the movie as well will eventually find itself on the platform . However, Crunchyroll is yet to give any official confirmation or details regarding the specifics, making the fans restless.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was initially supposed to come out in April, but production house Toei Animation fell victim to a major cyberattack and the release date was pushed to June. The popular production house was hacked to access the company’s network which resulted in Toei shutting it down as a safety measure.

Fans have deduced that chronologically, Super Hero falls after the Granolah The Survivor arc, the latest arc to be completed in the Super manga, and gives an account of Piccolo and Gohan and their quest to defeat the newly formed Red Ribbon Army.

Hype @DbsHype Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO Blu Ray Special Limited Edition NEW illustration!! Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO Blu Ray Special Limited Edition NEW illustration!! https://t.co/sbeQBHbTUC

The evil organization was resurrected by its former leader Commander Red’s son Magenta, after taken down by a young Goku and must now again be dealt with. The film was met with positive reviews, with critics praising its story and Piccolo getting the spotlight. The fandom was struck with nostalgia, seeing their favorite characters back in action.

Hype @DbsHype Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO will be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu Ray/Blu Ray/DVD on December 7th, 2022! Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO will be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu Ray/Blu Ray/DVD on December 7th, 2022! https://t.co/I5CY4X2mlz

If you have missed the theatrical run of DB Super: Super Hero, you can also buy the movie once it's released in DVD Blu Ray, which reportedly will be released on December 7 this year. We encourage fans to use official sources to watch the movie as it supports the mangaka and the production house.

In summation, although we do not have any official confirmation as of now, it is widely speculated that Crunchyroll will indeed bring the movie to its streaming service.

Poll : 0 votes