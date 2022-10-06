Is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero canon? Explained

When Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was released, the community questioned whether the movie was canon or not. Fans were discussing how it would tie into Akira Toriyama's original series.

The Dragon Ball series has received several films over the years. Previously, they were considered to be outside the original story. However, after Dragon Ball Super: Broly, this has now changed. Here's the answer to the question - Is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero canon?

Is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero canon or non-canon?

After the previous three movies - Dragon Ball Super: Resurrection F, Dragon Ball Super: Battle of Gods, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly - it is the fourth installment where creator Akira Toriyama plays a direct hand.

In an interview, Toriyama stated that he was the mind behind the title, script, and screenplay of the movie. Additionally, he created designs for Orange Piccolo, Gohan Beast, Cell Max, and Gamma 1 and 2. Later, he jokingly added that he had no idea how to design further transformations for Gohan in the future.

Piccolo in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The anime ended in 2018 but the manga continued to run. Presently, the manga is at the Granolah the Survivor Arc. Thus, the movie takes place a little after this. It shows a three-year-old Pan (Gohan's daughter), teenage Goten, and Trunks.

The events of Dragon Ball: Super take place at a 10-year gap after the Majin Buu Saga and the World Martial Arts Tournament at the end of Dragon Ball Z. Thus, the time skip in the movie showing an older Pan, Trunks, and Goten makes sense. It also implies that DBS: Super Hero is set in that gap.

Super Saiyan Gohan in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Image via Toei Animation)

The movie focuses heavily on Gohan and Piccolo instead of Goku and Vegeta. The movie begins with a long introduction and the current state of affairs of the Red Ribbon Army. After spending years underground, they're finally ready to resurface. With Dr. Hedo's help, they develop new weapons in the form of Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and Cell Max. However, Gohan and Piccolo stand in their way.

Piccolo is Toriyama's favorite character and he was delighted to finally have him achieve a new form. With no hair as such, changing his skin tone allowed for a different look. Gohan, meanwhile, took on a more menacing look, similar to his Cell Saga transformation.

Final Thoughts

Finally some new Beast Gohan & Orange Piccolo illustrations

To answer the question- "Is Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero canon?" Yes, it is canon. Since it takes place 10 years after the Majin Buu Saga, it hints to be before the End of Z Arc. Gohan and Piccolo aside, it spoke a great deal about the Red Ribbon Army - a fitting beginning for those unfamiliar with Goku's past.

On the other hand, by focusing on Gohan and Piccolo and their new transformations, it gives the creators room to look at other characters. It will definitely be interesting to see how and where these forms appear later in the series. Either way, Gohan and Piccolo were long overdue for a power-up and the ones they received were truly impressive.

