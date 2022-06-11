Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero leak finally reveals Orange Piccolo and Final Gohan's new powerups

The Japanese midnight screenings of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero began airing out in the afternoon for most international fans, bringing several leaks with them. Two of the most significant leaks were the new forms of Gohan and Piccolo, which were confirmed by Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero fans.

However, no official images of the two forms from the film were immediately available when said leaks began releasing. That appears to have changed today, as video footage and stills of the two characters' new forms as depicted in the film have been made widely available.

Follow us as we discuss the latest Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero leaks and fan reactions to them.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero video and stills showcase Final Gohan, Orange Piccolo as seen in film

Leaks and fan reaction

Shinzou @SrFreezr DRAGON BALL SUPER HERO SPOILERS



¡La batalla final completa entre Final Gohan, Cell Max y Orange Piccolo!



#DragonBall

SuperHero #ピッコロ #魔貫光殺砲 DRAGON BALL SUPER HERO SPOILERS¡La batalla final completa entre Final Gohan, Cell Max y Orange Piccolo! #DragonBall SuperHero #DragonBall SuperSuperHero #SuperHeroSpoilers ⚠️DRAGON BALL SUPER HERO SPOILERS⚠️¡La batalla final completa entre Final Gohan, Cell Max y Orange Piccolo!#DragonBall#DragonBallSuperHero #DragonBallSuperSuperHero #SuperHeroSpoilers #ピッコロ #魔貫光殺砲 https://t.co/XEBfTQtcqa

As previously stated, verified videos and stills from the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film have been released, displaying the film's Final Gohan and Orange Piccolo forms. Leaks of the forms immediately after the film's release were mostly fan edits created by those who watched the film or were described the forms by those who saw the film.

However, it seems that the versions of the forms seen in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero have begun making their way around the internet. Piccolo's latest form can be seen in stills, while a video of Gohan's transformation is also making the rounds on social media.

Flash @FlashFlash4402 #SuperHeroSpoilers #DragonBallSuperSuperHero I Still CANT believe Gohan’s getting a New Form!!! He Deserves it, him and Piccolo 🤙 I Still CANT believe Gohan’s getting a New Form!!! He Deserves it, him and Piccolo 🤙🔥🔥🔥 #SuperHeroSpoilers #DragonBallSuperSuperHero https://t.co/h3v1hWGl2U

Fans seem to be incredibly receptive to both forms, officially dubbed Final Gohan and Orange Piccolo in the film. The excitement of many seems to stem from these characters seemingly being made relevant again in the current state of Dragon Ball, with the two previously being considered some of the weaker characters.

Fan reception to the Final Gohan form in particular has been almost universally positive, with fans praising everything from the design to it making his character relevant again. Fans are also praising it for seemingly being an adaptation of the fan project Gohan Blanco, which does strike a startling resemblance to the canonical Final Gohan form.

The response to the Orange Piccolo form has been as positive and appreciative, albeit with a more meme-like approach than Final Gohan is receiving. Fans are comparing Orange Piccolo's form to Squidward from Spongebob Squarepants, posting GIFs of "handsome Squidward" and pointing out the similarities.

But even with this comical approach to Piccolo’s new forms, the connotations are still all positive. Fans are continually expressing their awe at the power of these new forms, already discussing how powerful they are in relation to Goku and Vegeta's array of power ups.

In summation

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has been one of the most highly-anticipated anime projects of 2022, with fans’ anticipation only growing after its initial delay. The film appears to have lived up to the expectation and anticipation in the early aftermath of its release, with Japanese moviegoers delighted and overseas fans ecstatic with the latest leaks.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero also marks a new chapter for the franchise’s latest incarnation, giving Gohan and Piccolo room to contribute and grow alongside Goku and Vegeta. One nearly universal and relevant criticism of Super has been its power creep and the forced irrelevance of formerly powerful characters.

Thankfully, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero seems to have taken the first step towards remedying that malady. Follow along for more Dragon Ball Super news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far