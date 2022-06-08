Vinland Saga Season 2 announced for 2023 with an official trailer

Based on the hit Japanese historical manga series, written and illustrated by Makoto Yukimura, Vinland Saga has been one of the best anime adaptations of 2019. The series is loved for its enthralling storyline and distinctive character dynamics, which garnered a lot of praise from around the world.

Season 1 ended with a cliffhanger, and fans were having a hard time suppressing their anticipation regarding what comes next for Thorfinn. However, after two years of impatient waiting, the series has finally given fans the good news that it will be returning with Season 2 in early 2023.

Everything to know about Vinland Saga Season 2

The news of Season 2 of the popular anime being under production was already given on July 7, 2021, by Twin Engine. Later on June 8, 2022, the series revealed its official trailer along with a key visual and also made a big announcement regarding the release of season 2, which is scheduled for January 2023.

Moreover, as Wit Studio was responsible for the animation for the previous season, the production house MAPPA took charge of Season 2. MAPPA is also working on other big hits like Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, with all of these sequels slated to be released in 2023.

Although most of Vinland Saga’s staff are returning for season 2, a few of them have been replaced with others.

Vinland Saga season 2 staff members

Director - Shuhei Yabuta

Character Designer - Takahiro Abiru

Photography Director - Yuki Kawashita

Art Director - Yusuke Takeda with Kentaro Ohnuki and Izumi Hirayabashi as co-art directors

Color Designer - Satoshi Hashimoto with Minori Nishita

Music Composer - Yutaka Yamada

3DCG Director - Kouhei Ogawa

Vinland Saga Season 2 cast

Omar will be voiced by Yuu Hayashi, who is known for being the voice of Mikey in Tokyo Revengers and Ryuunosuke Tanaka in Haikyuu!!. Arnheid will be voiced by Mayumi Sato, who played the role of Saki Tachibana in Persona: Trinity Soul and Isabella Muller in Great Pretender.

Hideaki Tezuka, who is known for his notable work in Attack on Titan, playing the role of Darius Zackly, is going to be the voice of Ketil.

Einar will be voiced by Shunsuke Takeuchi, who played the role of Toki in Saint Seiya and will also be going on to voice Askin Nakk Le Varr in the upcoming Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Taiten Kusunoki, who has voiced Leonard Burns in Fire Force, will be playing the role of Thorgil.

