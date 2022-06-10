Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero reveals Piccolo's bigger and brighter form

The midnight release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is mere moments away from beginning in Japanese theaters. However, despite it being the day of its release, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is still releasing trailers and information strangely.

The latest reveal teases a new form for Piccolo, which seems to show some sort of orange pattern appearing on his body causing him to grow larger. Fans are incredibly excited over this latest Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero reveal, expressing their pleasure at Piccolo’s power-up and are hoping that Gohan will receive one as well.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero promo reveals Piccolo’s power-up, fans explode with excitement

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero promo and fan reaction

Hype @DbsHype Lol, officials kinda revealed it themselves I guess. Orange & Bigger Piccolo coming in Super Hero! #DragonBallSuperSuperHero Lol, officials kinda revealed it themselves I guess. Orange & Bigger Piccolo coming in Super Hero! #DragonBallSuperSuperHero https://t.co/MpUG035hgJ

As mentioned above, the latest Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero promo revealed a new power-up for Piccolo in the upcoming film. The form seems to be triggered by an orange, ring-like structure appearing on his back, causing him to grow much larger and, presumably, much stronger.

Cloaks @InsiderPoke @DbsHype It kinda reminds me of when Goku fell to earth after fighting beerus is he getting some form of god ki? @DbsHype It kinda reminds me of when Goku fell to earth after fighting beerus is he getting some form of god ki?

The power-up is akin to something Lord Slug was able to do in the non-canon Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug film, where the titular villain grew to a tremendous size. While unconfirmed to be similar in concept as of this writing, the two at least appear to have similarities, even if this doesn’t end up being the canonical case.

Regardless of how it happens, fans are incredibly excited to see Piccolo receiving a power-up and are expressing their hope for Gohan to also receive one. Reception towards Piccolo specifically is just as positive, with many fans expressing hope that this latest reveal allows him to become a more relevant character in the series.

Some fans are also theorizing that this has something to do with Piccolo’s origins as a member of all three Namekian clans through his lineage and family tree. It’s entirely possible and would be incredibly satisfying to see his Namekian heritage play a major role in his next power-up, similar to the Super Saiyan transformation for Goku, Vegeta, and other Saiyans.

While mysterious, the power-up does seem to be somewhat significant to his journey throughout the movie given the context of the scene it appears in. The lack of weighted training clothes in the image would seem to indicate its activation in a legitimate fight. Most likely, this will be against Gamma 1 or Gamma 2, where he’s pushed to his absolute limits as a fighter.

In summation

Hype @DbsHype Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO - 30 seconds PV Part 3



Movie premieres in 6 hours! Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO - 30 seconds PV Part 3Movie premieres in 6 hours! https://t.co/dLlPs7gj6G

Whatever the context of Piccolo’s latest power-up is, it’s clearly generating tons of excitement for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Fans are continuously theorizing about it and interacting with one another over the form, debating on what the mysterious orange symbol on his back could mean or signify.

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too long for the official answer, with the film being viewed for midnight screenings in Japan at the very moment of this article being written. Once theaters begin letting out and fans begin discussing the movie on social media, clarity and spoilers for Piccolo’s form as well as many other aspects of the film will undoubtedly become available.

