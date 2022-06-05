Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero reveals Piccolo’s impostor identity

Fans are beyond ecstatic about the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie slated to release next week. Every few days, they are offered new details about the movie, its characters and plot. Today was no exception.

A new trailer for the film was released just a few hours ago, revealing some important details about Piccolo's role in the film and his new costume. Fans were also teased with vital information about an important twist in the movie as well. Let's have a look at it.

Disclaimer: This article contains probable spoilers for the movie.

What can we see in the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero trailer?

As we all know, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will have Gohan and Piccolo as the protagonists, facing off against a newly reinstated Red Ribbon Army. The army will work with a new scientist named Dr. Hedo to develop new Androids that will aid them in their vengeance against the Z warriors.

Previous trailers showed that Gohan will fight the new Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, while Piccolo infiltrates the new headquarters to find out what the villains are planning, discovering a new evil and destructive weapon inside. The new trailer focuses on Piccolo's infiltration attempt inside the Red Ribbon Army’s hideout.

Piccolo in their base

Yisus TV @yisustvOFICIAL Piccolo se infiltrará en la sala de mando en la parte más profunda de la base secreta de Red Ribbon y descubre algo aterrador.



Piccolo se entera de la ubicación de la base a través de "ciertas circunstancias", se disfraza de soldado y se cuela. Piccolo se infiltrará en la sala de mando en la parte más profunda de la base secreta de Red Ribbon y descubre algo aterrador. Piccolo se entera de la ubicación de la base a través de "ciertas circunstancias", se disfraza de soldado y se cuela. https://t.co/Nj7c0MDL8v

The trailer begins with Piccolo wearing a Red Ribbon soldier suit outside of their base, ready to infiltrate. The base seems to be inside a canyon, and appears to be quite big, with a huge, narrow building in the center of the screen; probably the main building.

Piccolo sneaking in

💥𝐆𝐨𝐝𝐥𝐲💥 #CreshLovers @BattleObsessed Wake up babe a new mini trailer for Super Hero just dropped, I love the graphics on the buildings and the headquarters ngl, and there are actual namekians in the red ribbon army



Also we see a goofy side of the gammas, thats neat, yall can check this out on youtube Wake up babe a new mini trailer for Super Hero just dropped, I love the graphics on the buildings and the headquarters ngl, and there are actual namekians in the red ribbon armyAlso we see a goofy side of the gammas, thats neat, yall can check this out on youtube https://t.co/kySBvwhoBM

Piccolo then sneaks inside the building and viewers have a better look at the back of his outfit. Thanks to the various layers of clothing, like gloves and the helmet, he is able to conceal his identity. He then joins the rest of the recruits in line. Inside the room, we observe a scientist and the new leader of the Army conversing with Hedo.

Piccolo’s helmet

Antonio Sánchez-Migallón Jiménez @MrKaytos



Piccolo se infiltrará en su base secreta.



#DragonBallSuperSuperHero Yajirobai con un casco de los soldados de la Red Ribbon.Piccolo se infiltrará en su base secreta. Yajirobai con un casco de los soldados de la Red Ribbon. Piccolo se infiltrará en su base secreta. #DragonBallSuperSuperHero https://t.co/MObtUtgnZx

We now know that the strange thing Yajirobe held during his previous appearance in another trailer is one of the helmets of the Red Ribbon Army. It might have even been the one Piccolo used to sneak inside the building.

Piccolo towers over the rest

It appears Piccolo’s Namekian identity cannot be hidden very well, as he is several times taller than the rest of the soldiers. They appear to be confused after seeing this gigantic new recruit. Piccolo is still one of the tallest characters in the Dragon Ball Super franchise.

Strange machine

Mario_Tierra @Tierra100able_ CUIDADO QUE SE PUEDE VENIR



CUIDADO CON LA BESTIA CUIDADO QUE SE PUEDE VENIRCUIDADO CON LA BESTIA https://t.co/6MjJeJzong

A strange machine with steam and lighting coming out of it can be seen later, and seeing it shocks Piccolo. Later, the machine appears to start malfunctioning and floods the chamber. We cannot be certain at this time, but this could be the location of the Red Ribbon Army's new evil weapon which they have been developing.

Piccolo is the one holding Pan during previous trailers

Antonio Sánchez-Migallón Jiménez @MrKaytos ¡Me acabo de dar cuenta de que es PICCOLO quien retiene a Pan en la base de la Red Ribbon, cuando va vestido de incógnito!



Pensaba que era un soldado raso, pero al pensar que sería imposible que alguien así neutralizara el poder de Pan, me he fijado en que era el namekiano. ¡Me acabo de dar cuenta de que es PICCOLO quien retiene a Pan en la base de la Red Ribbon, cuando va vestido de incógnito! Pensaba que era un soldado raso, pero al pensar que sería imposible que alguien así neutralizara el poder de Pan, me he fijado en que era el namekiano. https://t.co/SvIbsSJV9x

Some fans have noticed that the Red Ribbon soldier that is holding Pan in other trailers is probably Piccolo. Not only is this soldier tall, but no normal human would be able to contain the power of this cute and fierce Saiyan girl.

A character is going to die in the last act of the movie

There is confirmation that one character will be dead by the end of the movie, although we still don’t know who it will be. The candidates are Gamma 1, Gamma 2, Dr. Hedo, the new leader of the Red Ribbon Army and Piccolo.

We won't know the answer until the film is released on June 11th. However, in previous trailers, Piccolo is shown falling and being hit by a tremendous energy explosion, making fans dread for the fate of our favorite Namekian.

This is the new information the trailer has given us. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is just a week away from release in Japan, and will be streaming on Crunchy Roll in August of this year. We just have wait for a few days before we can learn more about the film.

Are you looking forward to seeing it? Which character do you think will die in the final act of the film? Let us know down in the comment section below. Follow us here at Sportskeeda anime for all the news about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and all the content related to the Dragon Ball Super universe.

