Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero ad teases new Gohan form

Earlier today, Toei Animation streamed a 30 second ad for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film. The ad, referred to as "Part 1" by other sources, indicated a likely continuation of a supposed "Part 2" in the same style for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

What's striking about this latest Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero advertisement is that it emphasizes battle sequences in particular. Furthermore, it appears that there is brand new footage in the teaser that has never been seen before. Within the midst of all of this, there also seems to be a new form for Gohan, enough to create waves on the internet. The form appears to be a combination of his Potential Unleashed and Super Saiyan 2 forms.

Follow along as this article dissects this new advertisement and the possible new form of Gohan, as well as all the crucial information regarding Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero ad debuts new footage just two weeks before release

Gohan’s potential new form

As stated previously, the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film unveiled a new advertisement today, which appears to be "Part 1" of a multi-phased ad campaign. One of the most notable aspects of this recent promo is that it appears to feature a lot of fresh new footage not seen in previous trailers.

A particularly noteworthy scenario in this new footage is what looks like a transition sequence for Gohan, resulting in a new powerup. He's seen transforming from Super Saiyan to what mirrors a hybrid of Potential Unleashed and Super Saiyan 2 in the next scene. While it's likely that this isn't the actual segment from the film, the form nevertheless seems to be new.

A few obviously apparent hallmarks of the Super Saiyan 2 form are the lightning generating and swirling around Gohan, as well as the styling of his hair. The overall angry expression and demeanor he exhibits in the scene further likens it to Super Saiyan 2.

As for Potential Unleashed, the only major indicator of this is the trademark white aura which vibrantly surrounds Gohan in the apparent new form. However, it’s worth noting that essentially no transformation in the Dragon Ball franchise has the distinct, pure-white aura which Potential Unleashed does.

Need-to-know information

The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film is set to release in Japanese theaters on June 11, 2022. However, no specific international release date has been announced as of writing. However, Crunchyroll has previously announced that the film will be released on all continents this summer.

The film will primarily focus on Gohan, Pan, and Piccolo as they battle the Red Ribbon Army’s latest androids on Earth. Gohan and Vegeta will appear in the film, but are occupied training with Whis and Beerus during the conflict. Additionally, as also previously announced, Broly will be training with the group as well, as indicated by his presence in a recent trailer.

The Red Ribbon Army returns in the film's plot and begins attacking Piccolo and the other Z Fighters for some unknown reason. The most recent and aforementioned commercial appears to imply that Pan has been kidnapped by the Red Ribbon Army for some unspecified reason, but this is still a conjecture. The group's new androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, are the major villains.

In summation

Despite being delayed owing to the March ransomware attack on Toei Animation servers, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is only a few weeks away. While fans are still waiting for another trailer, this latest advertisement campaign appears to be serving up a lot of new information and footage as an appetizer.

The Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film is one of the most anticipated projects of 2022, and undoubtedly one of the most awaited in recent memory for the franchise. With the previous Broly film being such a critical and commercial success, fans have high hopes that the sequel will do everything its predecessor did right, and more.

Be sure to keep up with all Dragon Ball super: Super Hero news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

