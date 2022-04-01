One Piece live-action leaks show Going Merry, Loguetown sets in construction

Twitter user @OP_Netflix_Fan has posted several leaks from the One Piece live-action set over the last few days. The leaks highlight the construction of the Going Merry, the Straw Hats’ first ship in One Piece, as well as the construction of what seems to be the Loguetown set.

The latter news is particularly interesting, as it would seem to confirm that the first season of the series will cover up to the Reverse Mountain arc. The adaptation rate equates to roughly five anime episodes per one live-action episode, or 10 manga chapters per episode. The One Piece live-action was already confirmed to have a ten-episode first season.

One Piece live-action leaks confirm fans' suspicions of first season material

As aforementioned, Twitter user and reputable series leaker @OP_Netflix_Fan has yet again posted leaks of the One Piece live-action set. The latest leaks document the construction of Going Merry and what would appear to be significant progress on the Loguetown set.

ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN @OP_Netflix_Fan Logue Town



"Execution of Gold Roger, the Pirate King. Marine Hero Garp defeats Pirate King." Logue Town"Execution of Gold Roger, the Pirate King. Marine Hero Garp defeats Pirate King." https://t.co/htQ7D6b7sB

The most significant highlight of these developments is the Loguetown set’s construction. This confirms a long-standing fan theory that the first season’s material would cover at least through the Loguetown arc. This would then set the second season up to, presumably, cover the entire length of the Alabasta saga.

Within the Loguetown set leaks, fans can see what appears to be Gol D. Roger’s execution platform, as well as newspapers detailing the event. The door to a Marine office is also seen, likely belonging to that of Captain Smoker, the Marine responsible for preventing pirates from passing en route to the Grand Line.

The Going Merry, meanwhile, seems to be garnering mixed opinions from fans. Some critique the real-life accurate sheep figurehead, while others claim it should’ve been designed to be truer to the manga. Even more are claiming this to be an April Fools' joke, though considering how many leakers have posted these images, this seems unlikely.

In summation

These most recent set leaks from the One Piece live-action series are incredibly encouraging for fans with high expectations. The quality of the sets seems extremely high, and the adaptation seems to be attempting to stay as faithful to the source material as it can.

The confirmation of the Loguetown set being built is also incredibly welcoming to fans as an indicator of what the first season will cover. Going through at least the Loguetown arc is a fantastic decision, as it gives the first season a perfect endpoint for their finale.

