One Piece Chapter 1045 (full spoiler's summary): Luffy's new moves, Kaido's cracks, and more

The full summary spoilers for One Piece chapter 1045 have been released, and with them, come some interesting expansions on Luffy’s newfound powers. It seems his cartoon-ish tactics are able to not only affect himself, but others as well.

One Piece chapter 1045 also shows that Kaido is somewhat outclassed by his opponent’s newfound powers and abilities. While this may seem shocking and somewhat unbelievable, there are clear signs in the chapter which allude to this being the case.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the One Piece chapter 1045 spoilers in its entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1045 showcases Luffy’s Looney Toons-esque fighting style, Kaido’s exhaustion

One Piece Chapter 1045: Spectators arrive at the Rooftop

One Piece chapter 1045 begins its story on the Skull Dome Rooftop, exactly where the previous issue left off. The chapter is entitled The Next Level, and starts off with the title page.

Kaido began by saying that he thought Luffy had really died, to which the latter agrees and says he thought so as well. The Yonko begins commenting how his opponent’s Fruit is very strange. Its environment-affecting properties indicate a Paramecia Awakening, yet the transformative form he’s currently in is indicative of a Zoan type.

Luffy doesn’t seem to be paying much attention to this, simply floating in the air and relaxing. Kaido takes the opportunity to launch a sneak attack and bite down on him, which the latter tries to escape from.

However, he stops resisting and lets himself be swallowed, but transforms his body so he can slither in a zigzag pattern and hurt his opponent from the inside.

dane @DRACVLE #ONEPIECE1045

NOT LUFFY TEASING ONE OF THE EMPEROR WHILE HAVING A BIG FIGHT, HE'S SUCH A MOOD NOT LUFFY TEASING ONE OF THE EMPEROR WHILE HAVING A BIG FIGHT, HE'S SUCH A MOOD 😭😭😭 #ONEPIECE1045 https://t.co/rvSwcmLYeS

Upon reaching Kaido’s midsection, Luffy stops and uses Gum-Gum Balloon to blow up to a massive size inside his opponent's body. This elicits a very painful reaction from Kaido, just as Momonosuke and Yamato arrive at the Rooftop. The two are extremely confused, questioning how he became so large.

Kaido comments that his body is like rubber now, followed by Luffy exclaiming that he sees two lights. The latter's arms then emerge from the dragon's eyes and grab his nose. He then uses a Gum-Gum Escape Rocket to launch through Kaido’s eyes and out of his body, still in his huge balloon form.

Luffy laughs and then begins blowing the air out of his mouth, launching him up into the sky before preparing for another attack. This one is called Gum-Gum Giant, and he grows to a massive size with his regular body proportions.

The leaks emphasize that fans “see his face in Awakened Nika form for the first time very clearly,” before he brings his massive, towering foot down over Kaido.

Momonosuke questions who that could be, saying that Luffy’s voice is coming from that person. He questions if it really can be the Straw Hat captain. Out of the blue, Kaido bites his opponent from the side, causing a painful reaction. In response, the now gigantic protagonist grabs Kaido’s horns in one hand, and tail in the other.

Luffy begins using him like a jump rope, aptly calling the move Gum-Gum Jump Rope. He swings Kaido around in jump rope fashion as the two crash back down to the Rooftop. He’s able to land a Boro Breath before they crash, however, resulting in a point blank blast.

One Piece Chapter 1045: Looney Tunes tactics

Yamato exclaims in shock that it hit properly, revealing Luffy to be completely blackened from the ash before shaking it off. The One Piece chapter 1045 summary then states Luffy “revs up like the Roadrunner” and launches himself back to Onigashima. This, apparently, leaves a trail of smoke and fire behind him as he rockets downward.

He then confronts Kaido in his hybrid form, preparing a new move before being interrupted by a Conqueror of Three Worlds: Ragnaraku. Luffy’s head is blasted through the rooftop and onto the Live Floor, where his eyes and tongue pop out of his head in Looney Tunes fashion.

This face terrifies all the Beast Pirates present, yet it seems to elicit similar reactions from Nami, Otama, Kid, Law, and Chopper. Luffy then whips his head back up to the Rooftop through the hole, where it sharply snaps back to his body, causing him to fall over.

Kaido comments on how his opponent’s behavior and powers remind him of an “emonogatari,” which the leaker specifies is an old type of Japanese comic book from the 1950s. The comparison here seems to be referencing the exaggerated facial features found in these types of comics, though not much general information is available on the medium.

Returning to One Piece chapter 1045, Kaido tells Luffy he’s put on a spectacular show as the latter reels in pain. He continues, saying he’s clearly reached his limit and cannot take him down. Luffy stands up with a determined look, telling Kaido to shut up and brushes off his claims.

Yet as he says this, his Awakened Nika features begin disappearing, returning his hair to black. Furthermore, his face shrivels up and droops as if he’s aged years in seconds. He then drops to his knees, expressing his exhaustion.

One Piece Chapter 1045: Cracks in Kaido’s facade

In response, an irritated Kaido asks who the hell he is, before also taking a knee and showing signs of exhaustion for the first time in the Wano arc. This alone makes One Piece chapter 1045 a momentous issue, as it clearly shows that Luffy is succeeding in wearing his opponent down.

Luffy continues, saying he almost died and that this battle is insanely exhausting. Kaido responds that he can die without worries since someone will surely pass on the story of him and his friends’ fight. Luffy retorts, however, that he doesn’t need anything like that, since all that’s left when people die are their bones.

One Piece chapter 1045 then shows Yamato and Momonosuke, where the former realizes that it really was Luffy, just with a different appearance. The latter, however, comments on how his “Voice” is disappearing, referencing the aspect of his soul which he can hear with the Voice of All Things.

Ace 🔥 @dwipriambada102 OF THE MAIN CHARACTER

✓Gear Second

✓Gear Third

✓Gear Fourth : Bounce Man

✓Gear Fourth : Tank Man

✓Gear Fourth : Snake Man

✓Gear Fifth : Son God of Nika

#ONEPIECE1045 THE POWER UPSOF THE MAIN CHARACTER✓Gear Second✓Gear Third✓Gear Fourth : Bounce Man✓Gear Fourth : Tank Man✓Gear Fourth : Snake Man✓Gear Fifth : Son God of Nika THE POWER UPS 🔥OF THE MAIN CHARACTER 💢💥✓Gear Second ✓Gear Third ✓Gear Fourth : Bounce Man✓Gear Fourth : Tank Man✓Gear Fourth : Snake Man✓Gear Fifth : Son God of Nika#ONEPIECE1045 https://t.co/yBNd7dqFRm

Showing he’s not done yet, Luffy gets back up with his hand on the ground, matching the iconic Gear Second pose. Steam emanates from his body as he says it's not over yet, saying the names of Momo, Otama, Kinemon, and Pedro in a motivational way.

Kaido points out that his opponent will die like this, with a smile on his face. Luffy emits Conqueror’s Haki lightning in response, saying it doesn’t scare him before telling his heartbeat to “rise.” Kaido raises his kanabo, saying bring it on.

One Piece Chapter 1045: Final pages

👑Resonsance 👑 @Mom0Usagi #ONEPIECE1045

If you don't like the "goofiness" I have a real simple solution for y'all. If you don't like the "goofiness" I have a real simple solution for y'all. #ONEPIECE1045 If you don't like the "goofiness" I have a real simple solution for y'all. https://t.co/ZClSuLX9VQ

Luffy, however, doesn’t even notice this, and instead dances happily to the Drums of Liberation while commenting how “that sound” has arrived. Yamato tells him to watch out as Kaido’s Kanabo approaches, and wraps his head around it as it hits him. His head then conforms to its shape, as if the kanabo was pressed into a very malleable substance.

Yamato looks shocked as Luffy begins running around like an old cartoon character. His head is still in the kanabo’s shape as he complains that the attack hurts. Kaido responds by swinging the kanabo down once more, this time with Conqueror’s Haki coating. This drives Luffy to the ground, which has now become like rubber instead of rock.

The ground absorbs and is pushed back by the force of the blow, before rebounding and sending Luffy flying into the air. His body is now pressed like an accordion from the attack, as he somersaults through the air to a large boulder nearby. He then bends his knees and counts down from three as his face returns to the Nika form.

The boulder has been turned into rubber, while Luffy built up tension in his legs, allowing him to bounce off it like a trampoline. This gives him tremendous force, with a smoke trail even coming from behind him and Conqueror’s Haki lightning also present. He begins spinning his arms rapidly like a Gum-Gum Pinwheel, but with speed similar to Gum-Gum Gatling.

Kaido wonders to himself who Luffy could possibly be, as he’s doing things he never thought possible. He specifically points out how much freedom he has in battle, saying he’s never seen anything like it before.

Now speaking out loud, Kaido continues stating that the person to take him down doesn't exist. He swings his kanabo, coated with Conqueror’s Haki, but Luffy’s arms go around it, presumably deflecting or stopping it.

In One Piece chapter 1045’s final panels, Luffy’s massive fist goes through Kaido’s face and out the back of his head, with the attack coated in Conqueror’s Haki. Yamato and Momonosuke look shocked as Kaido goes flying while Luffy’s fist returns to him.

Closing out One Piece chapter 1045, Luffy seems delighted with the fight and expresses so with a smile on his face. Much to the enjoyment of fans everywhere, the series announces no break next week.

One Piece Chapter 1045: In summation

One Piece chapter 1045 is undoubtedly one of the most unique chapters in the series yet. The issue strikes a completely different level of goofiness than ever before in the series, causing discord amongst some fans.

Regardless of one’s opinions on this, One Piece chapter 1045 is an incredibly momentous chapter.

The full extent of Luffy’s powers are being seen, as is the beginning of Kaido’s exhaustion taking hold. One Piece chapter 1045’s display of his powers confirms that the Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika, is seemingly only limited by one’s imagination. Furthermore, its cartoon-ish effects seem to affect those other than the user themselves.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece chapter 1045 news as the week progresses, and One Piece anime, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

